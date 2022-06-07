RoadRunner Tronic Hyperscooter Breaks All Rules, Hits an Insane Speed of 65 Mph

Voro Motors has an appetite for speed and it proves that with every electric scooter that it launches, showing us that going electric doesn’t necessarily have to come with compromises in terms of performance. Take the manufacturer’s RoadRunner Tronic: a two-wheeled mini beast that packs dual 5000W motors and can get you faster than you dreamed of if you’ve got the stomach for it.
You might be familiar with another one of Voro Motors’ products, namely its Wolf King e-scooter, which can hit 60 mph (96 kph) and go from 0 to 50 mph (80 kph) in just 4.8 seconds. But the RoadRunner Tronic boasts even more insane specs.
Described as the first hyperscooter to be produced in Los Angeles, the RoadRunner Tronic is an upgraded version of the manufacturer’s RoadRunner scooter. The standard RoadRunner packs a 350W motor in the front and a 500W one in the rear and can reach a maximum speed of 34 mph (approximately 55 kph). That’s not bad, but it’s nothing to knock your socks off either.
Voro Motors’ new RoadRunner Tronic on the other hand may look all adorable and everything, but don’t let that design fool you. This seated scooter offers no less than 10,000W of motor power that it takes from its dual 5,000W motors. What that translates into is a top speed of 65 mph (104.6 kph) this little guy is capable of hitting, making it one of the fastest seated electric scooters for adults out there.
All that speed is superbly managed through the Rion Curve throttle and dual Tronic 250 controllers, with the two-wheeler being built in collaboration with Tronic Systems.
Voro Motors equipped the RoadRunner Tronic with front adjustable damping (ABS+), hydraulic brakes, and a carbon fiber cockpit.
As for the range of this mini beast, it is equally impressive, with the 72V/28Ah battery promising up to 56 miles (90 km) per charge.
As you would imagine, the RoadRunner Tronic is not exactly budget-friendly, with Voro Motors asking $4,500 for the seated hyperscooter. You can preorder it on the company’s website.
