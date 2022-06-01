Premium Features at an Affordable Price, That's the New Splach Twin Scooter in a Nutshell

With dual motors, a wide deck, solid fat tires, and a folding design, the Splach Twin promises to deliver the smoothest and most exciting rides both in and out of the city. And it does that without breaking the bank.
Splach is the two-wheeler manufacturer behind the Transformer, that customizable, 2 in 1 vehicle that can handle both your daily urban commutes and your off-road adventures. You can change everything on it to make it look forever fresh, from fenders to some of its panel sections, but, most importantly, you can adjust its stem for different riding positions.
Now Splach is back with another winner, the Twin electric scooter, which is about to launch on Indiegogo soon. The two-wheeler boasts some really competitive and premium features while still staying on the budget-friendly side.
Packing two motors (hence the name), the Splach Twin promises to deliver double the power. It is equipped with dual 600W brushless motors that generate a maximum output of 1000Wx2. The scooter can accelerate to 28 mph (45 kph) in just four seconds and can climb hills with a 40 percent incline.
Splach Twin is powered by a 48V/15.6 Ah battery that claims to offer up to 35 miles (56 km) of range per charge. Once it runs out of juice though, you have to wait 7.5 hours for it to fully charge.
Design-wise, the Twin features a 6061-T6 aviation-grade aluminum frame, a comfortable deck that is 7.8”(19.8 cm) wide, front and rear adjustable suspension, and 8” solid tires. And for effect, it also has some cool, ambient lights on both sides, which are multi-colored. These are of course in addition to the front LED lights, but they also help with increasing your visibility, in addition to turning heads.
The Twin is foldable, for better portability, and, just like the Transformer, it has an adjustable stem, suiting riders of various heights.
From your handlebars, you can toggle between single or dual motor operation, and there are also buttons for the two available riding modes: Eco and Turbo.
As for safety features, the new Splach Twin has a front compartment on the stem for an Apple AirTag, so you can always know the location of the scooter.
The premium but affordable scooter from Splach should launch on Indiegogo today, June 1, and if you are among the first 50 backers, you can get it at a super early bird price of $900. That is a sweet deal right there, considering that its suggested retail price is $1,700.
