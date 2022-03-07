The Real Roadrunner Is a Beastie Two-Wheeler That Packs Two Motors and an Enormous Battery

If you see an e-bike when you first look at the California-designed EMOVE Roadrunner, you’d be wrong. But don’t feel bad, because even the manufacturer admits this is not your typical two-wheeler, but one with a “striking, unique design”. And most importantly, the Roadrunner is powerful and fast enough to even give the cartoon bird a run for its money.
When you first set eyes on the Roadrunner, you feel like scratching your head, as this is not your average-looking electric scooter. Developed by VoroMotors, the two-wheeler is the manufacturer’s flagship seated e-scooter, one that is supposed to be addictive, in the words of its producer. This thing has a minimalist design, with the 48V 26.1 Ah Dynavolt removable battery being one of the first components that pop up. In fact, this entire vehicle looks like it was designed around the battery, instead of the other way around.
The battery is quite sizeable, comes with a key lock, a handle, and it can easily be swapped within less than 10 seconds. It claims to offer a range of up to 53 miles (85 km) on a charge, but you can double that range by carrying with you an extra one, although it doesn’t look exactly feather-light. We couldn’t find any info on the battery’s weight, but we know the entire scooter tips the scales at 55 lb. (25 kg).
VoroMotors equipped the Roadrunner with two hub motors: a 350W front one and a 500W rear one. The manufacturer says the e-scooter can hit speeds of up to 34 mph (55 kph).
While this small, seated scooter might look a bit rough, it is in fact very comfortable to ride thanks to the long, memory foam seat that makes your rides wobble-free. Then there are also the Manitou Absolute+ dampers that let you adjust the front suspension in 8 different ways, obtaining the best level of resistance.
The Roadrunner has an aluminum frame, 14” tires, custom-designed folding handlebars, hydraulic brakes, and a bright 280 lumens headlight. There’s also a safety light under the seat. An anti-glare LCD lets you check the scooter’s battery level, speed, and so on.
All in all, the Roadrunner might look small and funny, but it means business. It can be ordered on the company’s website for $1,695. You can see it in action in the video below.
The battery is quite sizeable, comes with a key lock, a handle, and it can easily be swapped within less than 10 seconds. It claims to offer a range of up to 53 miles (85 km) on a charge, but you can double that range by carrying with you an extra one, although it doesn’t look exactly feather-light. We couldn’t find any info on the battery’s weight, but we know the entire scooter tips the scales at 55 lb. (25 kg).
VoroMotors equipped the Roadrunner with two hub motors: a 350W front one and a 500W rear one. The manufacturer says the e-scooter can hit speeds of up to 34 mph (55 kph).
While this small, seated scooter might look a bit rough, it is in fact very comfortable to ride thanks to the long, memory foam seat that makes your rides wobble-free. Then there are also the Manitou Absolute+ dampers that let you adjust the front suspension in 8 different ways, obtaining the best level of resistance.
The Roadrunner has an aluminum frame, 14” tires, custom-designed folding handlebars, hydraulic brakes, and a bright 280 lumens headlight. There’s also a safety light under the seat. An anti-glare LCD lets you check the scooter’s battery level, speed, and so on.
All in all, the Roadrunner might look small and funny, but it means business. It can be ordered on the company’s website for $1,695. You can see it in action in the video below.