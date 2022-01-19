Yamaha Launches New, Futuristic E-Scooter, Its Teaser Looks Like an Action Movie Trailer

A new electric scooter is about to be launched by Yamaha and it looks like something else. The pompous teaser makes you feel like you’re watching an action movie trailer, unveiling a futuristic two-wheeler all wrapped in mystery.
Taiwan-based company Gogoro recently announced its second collaboration with Yamaha on the new e-scooter called EMF, which will be powered by the former’s battery swapping platform for refueling.
Gogoro has gained massive popularity lately with the launch of its swappable batteries, with the company claiming that 97 percent of all electric scooters in Taiwan now use its battery swapping system. Moreover, 28 percent of all two-wheeled vehicles sold in Taipei last month are powered by its swappable batteries, according to Gogoro.
This isn’t the first time the two Asian brands team up. They started working together in 2019 when Yamaha launched its EC-05 scooter, also powered by Gogoro’s batteries.
Now it is time for the second vehicle collaboration, for the EMF scooter, which was just revealed by Yamaha Motor Taiwan. There are a lot of gaps to be filled when it comes to the wheeler’s specs, with the manufacturer keeping us in the dark so far.
We do know that the EMF scooter comes with a different look than what we’ve been used to up until now. Available in several colors (dark green, light blue, and dark), the EMF has a modern design and wants to “unlock the future”. In addition to its futuristic appearance, the new Yamaha scooter also boasts a “combat-like structure” and a sophisticated LED display smart meter. The manufacturer says it can be paired with a dedicated app for further customization of the scooter.
A heavy-duty adjustable rear shock makes your ride smoother improving stability and the scooter is equipped with 130/70-10 tires in the back.
Yamaha also specifies that the EMF will pack a 7.6 kW motor with a maximum torque of 26Nm and will be able to go from 0 to 50 kph (31 mph) in 3.5 seconds. The scooter will be powered by Gogoro’s batteries and will be available in Taiwan this March.
We’re still waiting for the rest of the specs to be revealed, as well as the pricing info, but meanwhile, you can take a peek at the new EMF in the video below.
Gogoro has gained massive popularity lately with the launch of its swappable batteries, with the company claiming that 97 percent of all electric scooters in Taiwan now use its battery swapping system. Moreover, 28 percent of all two-wheeled vehicles sold in Taipei last month are powered by its swappable batteries, according to Gogoro.
This isn’t the first time the two Asian brands team up. They started working together in 2019 when Yamaha launched its EC-05 scooter, also powered by Gogoro’s batteries.
Now it is time for the second vehicle collaboration, for the EMF scooter, which was just revealed by Yamaha Motor Taiwan. There are a lot of gaps to be filled when it comes to the wheeler’s specs, with the manufacturer keeping us in the dark so far.
We do know that the EMF scooter comes with a different look than what we’ve been used to up until now. Available in several colors (dark green, light blue, and dark), the EMF has a modern design and wants to “unlock the future”. In addition to its futuristic appearance, the new Yamaha scooter also boasts a “combat-like structure” and a sophisticated LED display smart meter. The manufacturer says it can be paired with a dedicated app for further customization of the scooter.
A heavy-duty adjustable rear shock makes your ride smoother improving stability and the scooter is equipped with 130/70-10 tires in the back.
Yamaha also specifies that the EMF will pack a 7.6 kW motor with a maximum torque of 26Nm and will be able to go from 0 to 50 kph (31 mph) in 3.5 seconds. The scooter will be powered by Gogoro’s batteries and will be available in Taiwan this March.
We’re still waiting for the rest of the specs to be revealed, as well as the pricing info, but meanwhile, you can take a peek at the new EMF in the video below.