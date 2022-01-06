2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 with Vance & Hines Racing Exhaust Is Lighter and More Powerful

Back in May of last year, bike maker Yamaha pulled the veils off the newest iteration of the YZF-R7, the sixth addition to the special range of two-wheeled machines the Japanese are calling Supersport. This year, we’re bound the see the YZF-R7 do its thing on tracks around the world, and for it to properly do that, at times some tuning is required.
Targeting the riders who will be taking their Yamahas to tracks this year, specialist Vance & Hines announced the arrival of a dedicated, Hi-Output 2-into-1 racing exhaust designed for “use in closed course competitions.”
Made of high-grade, 304 stainless steel, the exhaust is supposed to completely replace the factory hardware and comes with a few advantages over that one.
First up, the two-piece sprung design is supposed to reduce vibrations. Then, the fact that it’s modular allows for damaged parts of the Yamaha YZF-R7 exhaust to be replaced faster and more affordable.
Finally, the exhaust is lighter than the stock one, bringing down the overall weight of the machine by seven pounds (3 kg). To allow riders to achieve steeper lean angles, it has been mounted higher and closer to the main body of the bike than what Yamaha offers.
Finally, providing a proper tuning job is done to the 689cc four-stroke, in-line two-cylinder engine, the output could be taken up by some 10 percent.
To help the adoption of the new exhaust, Vance & Hines also announced it will run a contingency support program “for racers who compete in the popular and ultra-competitive MotoAmerica Twins Cup class” with this hardware on.
The price of the new Hi-Output piece of hardware is $989.99. The company behind it says it can also be fitted “on the core Yamaha MT-07 platform […] as well as its other variants, such as the XSR700.”
