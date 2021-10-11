Gogoro Plans to Launch 80 Battery Swapping Stations in China by the End of This Year

As promised earlier this year, Taiwan-based e-scooter manufacturer Gogoro is finally launching its battery swapping system in China, facilitating a new, cleaner, and more convenient type of urban mobility.
Boasted by the company as a new generation of urban electric refueling in China, the battery swapping system is released under the Huan Huan brand, a joint venture between Gogoro and two-wheeler makers Yadea and Dachangjiang (DCJ).
Huan Huan’s first chosen city to benefit from the new refueling technology is Hangzhou, where the brand plans to release a total of 80 battery swapping stations by the end of the year. In 2022, more cities will follow to expand the network.
Gogoro’s popular refueling solution will facilitate urban micro-mobility through a convenient swap & go system that will allow riders to leave empty batteries to recharge in the GoStation and take out a fully charged battery within seconds. By always having a recharging station close by, you can keep on riding and make sure others have access to fresh batteries as well.
Gogoro’s app can help you find fresh batteries near you by connecting to the entire Gogoro network, with everything being monitored and constantly updated, as more and more GoStation sites will be added each year. You need a subscription in order to use the app.
Both Yadea and DCJ are committed to using Gogoro’s batteries in their new vehicles and have even unveiled some new models that are compatible with them. Yadea announced two such models, with both of them being available now in Hangzhou, while DCJ recently demonstrated its first electric two-wheeler prototype that integrates Gogoro's battery swapping and will become available next year.
According to Gogoro, China is the largest two-wheel market in the world, boasting over 300 million riders. The new regulations for electric two-wheelers in China are expected to retire 270 million vehicles by 2025, eliminating all those that don't meet the new safety and quality requirements.
