OKAI's Neon E-Scooter Wants You to Look Cool When Riding, Is a Disco on Two Wheels

In addition to supplying ride-sharing services with electric scooters and bikes, OKAI also has a consumer lineup and the Neon model definitely manages to stand out. The two-wheeler is full of colorful, customizable lights that make you look like a disco on two wheels when you’re hitting the streets riding this thing.
The new Neon electric scooter may not strike you as the most complex, feature-rich vehicle when you first see it. But that’s not because the scooter is poorly made, on the contrary. It is just so cleverly designed that it packs everything in a clean, elegant, minimalist look while hiding some really cool and smart functions underneath.
Starting with the exterior, the Neon comes in a beautiful, white matte finish and weighs 16 kg (35 lb). It has a one-click folding mechanism that allows you to carry it easier wherever you can’t ride it, and the frame is made from an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. When folded, the scooter measures 45 x 17.7 x 15.7 in (1145 x 450 x 400 mm).
OKAI equipped the two-wheeler with 8.5 in tires, pneumatic, shock-absorbent in the front, and puncture-proof tubeless in the rear. A bright LED headlight and taillight are there to make sure you ride in safe conditions and the Neon comes with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, meaning you can use the scooter in rain.
Now for the coolest thing about the Neon: the wheeler is packed with customizable light bars under the deck and on its front tube, which really make you look like a mobile discotheque. Using the dedicated mobile app, you can make them match your riding style, choosing between different colors and flashing patterns. You’ve also got customizable light indicators for the front headlight, rear brake, and for when you’re charging the scooter.
As for the performance of the Neon, it packs a front hub motor with a peak power of 500W and 250W of rated power, delivering 16 Nm of torque. The scooter can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph). It can climb hills of 20 percent. While we get no clear info on the scooter’s battery, OKAI claims it offers a maximum range of 40 km (approximately 25 miles) on a charge.
While the NEON looks simple and poor in features, it, in fact, packs some really smart ones, offering Bluetooth connectivity and several locking modes for the scooter: using an NFC key, the OKAI mobile app, or the Smart Device with NFC option.
The OKAI app also lets you customize the scooter’s display, letting you choose between three LED visual themes.
And the best part about the Neon scooter is that it offers all of the above at a decent price of just $700. You can order it on the OKAI website.
Starting with the exterior, the Neon comes in a beautiful, white matte finish and weighs 16 kg (35 lb). It has a one-click folding mechanism that allows you to carry it easier wherever you can’t ride it, and the frame is made from an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. When folded, the scooter measures 45 x 17.7 x 15.7 in (1145 x 450 x 400 mm).
OKAI equipped the two-wheeler with 8.5 in tires, pneumatic, shock-absorbent in the front, and puncture-proof tubeless in the rear. A bright LED headlight and taillight are there to make sure you ride in safe conditions and the Neon comes with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, meaning you can use the scooter in rain.
Now for the coolest thing about the Neon: the wheeler is packed with customizable light bars under the deck and on its front tube, which really make you look like a mobile discotheque. Using the dedicated mobile app, you can make them match your riding style, choosing between different colors and flashing patterns. You’ve also got customizable light indicators for the front headlight, rear brake, and for when you’re charging the scooter.
As for the performance of the Neon, it packs a front hub motor with a peak power of 500W and 250W of rated power, delivering 16 Nm of torque. The scooter can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph). It can climb hills of 20 percent. While we get no clear info on the scooter’s battery, OKAI claims it offers a maximum range of 40 km (approximately 25 miles) on a charge.
While the NEON looks simple and poor in features, it, in fact, packs some really smart ones, offering Bluetooth connectivity and several locking modes for the scooter: using an NFC key, the OKAI mobile app, or the Smart Device with NFC option.
The OKAI app also lets you customize the scooter’s display, letting you choose between three LED visual themes.
And the best part about the Neon scooter is that it offers all of the above at a decent price of just $700. You can order it on the OKAI website.