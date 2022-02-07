Powerful, Fast, German-Engineered Naon E-Scooter Should Be Ready for Production This Year

Designed in Germany by Naon, the Zero-One electric scooter promises to be a premium vehicle from design to specs. It is impressively fast, aesthetically appealing, and boasts an impressive range. And it looks like the company is finally getting busy with launching the wheeler, by signing a partnership with a capable and renowned motorcycle developer.
Naon announced its Zero-One e-scooter in 2021, but mentioned nothing about its launch, leaving everyone craving and confused. But the manufacturer recently announced on social media that it teamed up with Faissner Petermeier Fahrzeugtechnik (FPF) and the two plan to start working on the scooter in 2022, to turn it into a fully functional, production-ready prototype. Naon also added that it hopes to have the final product ready sometime this year.
FPF is backed up by 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, specializing mostly in developing motorcycles and other vehicles, from concept to in-house series production.
Naon’s Zero-One e-scooter comes in two versions, the L1e and the L3e. The former comes with a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) and offers a range of up to 43 miles (70 km) on a charge.
The latter is more powerful and fast, delivering 7000W of power and being able to reach a maximum speed of 62 mph (100 kph).
Both of them pack a 2.4 kWh battery and you can opt for an additional one to double your range, being able to squeeze up to 87 miles (140 km) on a single charge. However, unfortunately, Naon doesn’t include a battery in the price of the scooter, which might be a deal-breaker for some. You can opt for one separately, if you’re willing to pay an extra $1,140 for one. There’s also the option to rent one for approximately $30 per month.
Design-wise, both scooters look the same, featuring an aluminum frame, a large, transparent windshield, having a low center of gravity, and keeping a minimalist, but premium appearance.
As for the price of the two-wheelers, the slower L1e version will cost you around $5,620 (without the battery). The L3e version is priced at $7,330. And while they are still not available to order, we’re certainly getting closer to that long-awaited moment, with the new partnership between Naon and FPF. Meanwhile, you can take a better look at the Zero-One in the video below.
