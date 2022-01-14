A-Rider Crossover is Part E-Scooter, Part E-Bike, Has Enough Torque to Tow a Ford Escape

With a design that makes it look both like a fat tire bike and a standing scooter, the A-Ride is not your ordinary two-wheeler. It is a powerful, versatile e-scooter that was born on the trails but can also be used as a utility vehicle that can carry your groceries or take your kids to school.
Engineered by Alpine Riding, the A-Ride is described as the ultimate year-round commuter, although its capabilities go far beyond that. The scooter can tackle any terrain, thanks to its 24” fat tires, making it suitable for beach rides and trail ripping, regardless of how poor the conditions are. Mud, snow, and water are not a problem for the wheeler.
The A-Ride is a standing scooter with mountain bike handlebars and an overall mountain bike look, thanks to its large wheels and dual suspension with shocks that have 120 mm of travel in both the front and back. Alpine Riding likes to call it an e-bike/e-scooter crossover, great for both on and off-road adventures.
It features a 6061-T6 alloy frame, hydraulic disk brakes, a wide, comfortable platform, and a 3.5” TFT display, which the manufacturer claims is faster and brighter than regular LCDs. It shows you your current speed, maximum speed, total trip distance, time, battery level, and more.
As for the power of the A-Ride, Alpine Riding equipped the electric scooter with a 1000W MAC motor that keeps you at 20 mph (32 kph) on the road, according to regulations. This limitation can be removed though, when using the scooter in its off-road mode. A version with a 500W motor is also available for purchase. The company even boasts of putting the 1000W motor to the test by making the A-Ride tow a Ford Escape, which it was able to accomplish.
The custom-made 1000Wh battery powering the scooter offers a range of up to 50 miles per charge and needs around five hours to get fully charged.
In addition to offering adrenaline-packed rides, the A-Ride also offers useful accessories that allow you to carry various items and turn the scooter into a reliable commute vehicle. There’s a handlebar kit for children available, cargo racks, and fender sets.
The A-Ride two-wheeler is not exactly budget-friendly, starting at $4,700.
