Monster E-Scooter Tops 50 Mph and Offers 90 Miles per Charge, Kills It On and Off-Road

This Asian-made two-wheeler, whose manufacturers we're not really sure of, is not your average scooter. In fact, judging by its capabilities, you shouldn't even be allowed to ride it on most bike lanes or roads. It has an attractive design and some rugged looks, along with a 7-inch ground clearance that makes it equally fun to ride both on and off-road. In addition, it features a hydraulic coil and swing arm suspension design, making you feel like you are on a floating boat.While it does have a foldable stem, it is still quite hefty to haul around, weighing no less than 79 lb (35 kg). Its load capacity is 285 lb (129 kg).What makes the Vsett 10+ R such a powerful machine is the fact that it packs dual 1400W motors. Riders get to easily switch between a single and dual motor mode at a push of a button, obtaining better range or performance, depending on their needs. Just a tip, you can do some cool wheelies when using the single motor option.But the coolest feature on the Vsett 10+ R is the Sport button, which gives the scooter a limited extra boost. In this riding mode, the e-scooter can reach a crazy top speed of 50 mph (80 kph), although you can only experience it for a few minutes before you have to switch back and let it cool down for a bit.Battery-wise, the Vsett comes in several versions, and the 10+ R packs the largest battery, a 60V 28Ah one that claims to offer a range of up to 90 miles (144 km), depending on your riding mode.Other notable features of the scooter are its front and rear turn signals, the highly responsive hydraulic brakes, its bright LED lights, and its display.Right now, the Vsett 10+ R electric scooter can be found on Indiegogo , where it is offered at a discounted price of just $1600. Deliveries are scheduled for this December.

