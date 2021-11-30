1 Pogea Racing Big Red: An Exquisite ’59 Corvette With C6 Hardware and Ferrari Paint

More on this:

Pogea Racing's Mercedes-Benz CLS 63 AMG Is What the GT 63 Should've Been

The third and latest generation Mercedes CLS is still an E-Class dressed in fancier clothes, but unlike its predecessor, it cannot be had in the Shooting Brake body style. A full-blown AMG 63 variant is not available either, as that’s what the GT 63 lineup is for. 24 photos AMG S Shooting Brake to the max. His company upgraded the car’s exterior, cockpit, and engine, giving it a new name too, the Lorenzo.



Referred to as a unicorn, for good reasons, as it has the grunt to match the bad boy looks, the tuned



Complementing the design are the 9x20-inch front and 10x20-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 255/30 and 285/25 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, respectively. Height adjustable springs signed by KW are part of the package, contributing to the enhanced stance and improving the handling, and the coated tailpipes, and matte grey tone, with copper pigments, round off the makeover on the outside.







Now, we already mentioned that the tuned ECU remap, and a few other things, claiming that, with everything up and running, the car did 329 kph (204 mph) as indicated by the third-party device. The owner is said to have lifted off the throttle after that.



We’re hardly wagon fans, but we did like the previous-generation Aware of that, Pogea Racing’s founder decided to tune his Mercedes-Benz CLS 63S Shooting Brake to the max. His company upgraded the car’s exterior, cockpit, and engine, giving it a new name too, the Lorenzo.Referred to as a unicorn, for good reasons, as it has the grunt to match the bad boy looks, the tuned German executive super estate has a new front bumper that might remind some of the more modern AMGs. The Panamericana grille with vertical slats is not part of the build, but carbon fiber components are. The lightweight material was used for the hood, diffuser, and side mirror caps.Complementing the design are the 9x20-inch front and 10x20-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 255/30 and 285/25 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, respectively. Height adjustable springs signed byare part of the package, contributing to the enhanced stance and improving the handling, and the coated tailpipes, and matte grey tone, with copper pigments, round off the makeover on the outside.Boasting two subwoofers, hidden under trunk floor, together with the amplifiers and other such components, the audio is linked to an Android-driven touchscreen display that has 12.5 inches in diagonal. The system supports music and video streaming, has Wi-Fi, and is hooked up to two dash cams. Elsewhere, the cabin looks just as classy as it did when the car left the assembly line, with black leather wrapped around most touchable surfaces and the usual comfort and tech amenities.Now, we already mentioned that the tuned CLS 63 AMG has the grunt to match its looks, but how much power are we looking at? That would be 742 ps (732 hp / 546 kW) and 1,114 Nm (822 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard model’s 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). To obtain these numbers, Pogea Racing has upgraded the twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine with improved cooling, tweaked turbos, andremap, and a few other things, claiming that, with everything up and running, the car did 329 kph (204 mph) as indicated by the third-party device. The owner is said to have lifted off the throttle after that.We’re hardly wagon fans, but we did like the previous-generation Mercedes CLS Shooting Brake . The AMG models were true dream rides, and this tuned 63 takes everything to the next level. But what’s your overall impression of the vehicle? Your thoughts are always important to us, so feel free to share them in the comments section down below.

load press release