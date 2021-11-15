Russian-Made Vehicle Is Part E-Scooter, Part Snowboard, Comes at a Ridiculous Price

Part electric scooter, part snowboard, part tank, this weird-looking vehicle comes from Russia and it shreds the snow like there’s no tomorrow.
Russian winters don’t lack snow, and this electric snowboard is ready to cope with whatever nature throws at it. Developed in Russia using Russian components, this so-called moto snowboard is suited for a variety of applications. Designed by Sniejik, this nameless vehicle measures 53" x 17” (135 cm x 45 cm) and weighs around 132 pounds (60 kg).
The electric snowboard is described as a versatile winter vehicle that can be used not only for fun rides but also for patrolling, delivery services, rental businesses, to offer just a few examples.
This thing has a strange design, featuring a foldable bar with narrow handlebars. Some internet users criticize it for that, but the manufacturer argues that if the handlebars would be wider, the vehicle would be harder to operate. There’s also a throttle on it just like with regular e-scooters.
With a capacity of 264 lb (120 kg) and the ability to haul around another 132 lb (60 kg) in a sled or the likes, the electric snowboard packs a motor with 25 kW of peak power. It boasts a top speed of 40 mph (65 kph) on packed snow and up to 24.8 mph (40 kph) on powder.
As far as the battery goes, you can opt for different battery capacities, with the maximum range per charge being around 18.6 miles (30 km). The battery requires up to four hours to be fully charged.
The Russian snow shredder comes with a display that shows you the mileage, speed, remaining battery, and various stats.
This rugged electric tank is available for purchase but is not for everyone. First of all, because, bummer, it’s only available in Russia. And secondly, it is priced at $5,265. It is available on an order basis, with the production time estimated at one and a half to two months.
The electric snowboard is described as a versatile winter vehicle that can be used not only for fun rides but also for patrolling, delivery services, rental businesses, to offer just a few examples.
This thing has a strange design, featuring a foldable bar with narrow handlebars. Some internet users criticize it for that, but the manufacturer argues that if the handlebars would be wider, the vehicle would be harder to operate. There’s also a throttle on it just like with regular e-scooters.
With a capacity of 264 lb (120 kg) and the ability to haul around another 132 lb (60 kg) in a sled or the likes, the electric snowboard packs a motor with 25 kW of peak power. It boasts a top speed of 40 mph (65 kph) on packed snow and up to 24.8 mph (40 kph) on powder.
As far as the battery goes, you can opt for different battery capacities, with the maximum range per charge being around 18.6 miles (30 km). The battery requires up to four hours to be fully charged.
The Russian snow shredder comes with a display that shows you the mileage, speed, remaining battery, and various stats.
This rugged electric tank is available for purchase but is not for everyone. First of all, because, bummer, it’s only available in Russia. And secondly, it is priced at $5,265. It is available on an order basis, with the production time estimated at one and a half to two months.