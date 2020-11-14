Skiskates Have Already Begun to Dominate Snow Parks and Slopes Worldwide

What you are looking at is not somebody who has lost their skis or board and are now miraculously sliding along fresh snow as if there’s no problem at all. No, what we are actually witnessing is the next best contraption to hit snow slopes since the sledge.
It, or rather, they are called Skiskates and are produced by a company known as snowfeet*. And just so we understand a bit about what's going on, imagine this next scenario. You are an avid roller-blader and naturally you should also be decent with a pair of skis on snow. But as it turns out. It's harder than it looks. So, being the natural product designer that you are, you create a pair of some things that move very similar to skis, but are the size of rollerblades.
And so, these thingamagigs were born. My question about this product is this, what the hell did it take so long before someone came up with something like it? Personally, I find them absolutely amazing. I mean, I’ve long dreamed of something like this, as skis were always too hard for my weak hips to handle, and snowboarding is just sideways for me. So yeah, I've had my fair share of days on a sledge or a garbage bag, just cruising down a hill.
carve through snow, all the while feeling like I'm on blades. At least that’s what were told.
Knowing a bit about how a ski and snowboard maneuvers through snow, I can’t see how it could be exactly like blading, but it’s pretty darned close.
Now, the way these 17-inch (44cm) skis are shaped is similar to traditional skis, albeit much shorter. The maneuverability still comes from a sharp outer edge that pushes against snow. Inside they are formed like most snowboards and skis, with a wooden core and cap construction. That outer edge is metal, just like the edges on classic winter sport toys.
One of the beautiful things about this new toy is that, you don’t have to also purchase any new boots when you pick up a pair. That’s because the Skiskates fit to most ski boot types out there. From size 4.5 to 14.5 for US measurements, and 36-49 for EU measurements, it’s a “one size fits all kind of thing.” The bindings need not be changed, and can simply be adjusted to the boots you already own.
Now, let’s say that you are a snowboarder and you really like this idea too. If that’s the case, you don’t need to ditch any of the gear you own, as the newest addition to the snowfeet* family is currently funding on IndieGoGo, the Skiskates 2, which also offer a new binging variation that can be utilized with snowboard boots.
Whatever questions or concerns you may have, just answer them by picking up a pair of these as they’re only going to run you $300. And honestly for that rate, it’s a winter sport purchase I myself will be making this season.
