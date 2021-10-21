Start-up Company Presents Three-Wheeled Electric Scooter That Can Reach 62 Mph

A start-up company called Skyer Motors has developed an e-scooter that can reach a top speed of 62 mph (100 km/h). They called it Ultra Fast Electric Scooter, and they are looking for investors to fund its mass production.
The start-up company is based in Israel and offers several personal mobility devices, including, but not limited to, e-scooters. None of them are as powerful as the Ultra Fast, which comes with two electric motors that deliver up to 5 kW, which is 6.7 horsepower.
Its 60-volt, 15 Ah, lithium-ion battery is placed under its floorboard, and it can offer a range of up to 25 miles (ca. 40 km). Unfortunately, that range estimate involves a 75-kilogram (165 lb.) rider, a flat surface, and no wind to slow them down.
Speaking of weight, the e-scooter comes in at 59 lbs. (ca. 27 kg), and it can accommodate a rider of up to 220 lbs. (100 kg), The Pack notes. Unfortunately, the company has not specified how far would the heaviest rider allowed could ride.
Regardless, this is different from other e-scooters through the fact that it has two rear wheels instead of one. It can be leaned, just like a conventional scooter.
Those who have a license that allows them to ride a motorcycle understand what it means to operate a two-wheeled vehicle at 62 mph (ca. 100 km/h) or more, and how something like a pothole can get you in trouble.
Things do not improve if the seat is removed and the wheels are smaller, so think about that before attempting to remove the speed limiter on an e-scooter.
In other words, our advice to anyone dreaming of riding such a device at a speed this high would be to wear proper safety equipment that is suitable for a motorcycle. It is just as important to stay off public roads, as that kind of speed on wheels that small can get you into a world of trouble.
Its 60-volt, 15 Ah, lithium-ion battery is placed under its floorboard, and it can offer a range of up to 25 miles (ca. 40 km). Unfortunately, that range estimate involves a 75-kilogram (165 lb.) rider, a flat surface, and no wind to slow them down.
Speaking of weight, the e-scooter comes in at 59 lbs. (ca. 27 kg), and it can accommodate a rider of up to 220 lbs. (100 kg), The Pack notes. Unfortunately, the company has not specified how far would the heaviest rider allowed could ride.
Regardless, this is different from other e-scooters through the fact that it has two rear wheels instead of one. It can be leaned, just like a conventional scooter.
Those who have a license that allows them to ride a motorcycle understand what it means to operate a two-wheeled vehicle at 62 mph (ca. 100 km/h) or more, and how something like a pothole can get you in trouble.
Things do not improve if the seat is removed and the wheels are smaller, so think about that before attempting to remove the speed limiter on an e-scooter.
In other words, our advice to anyone dreaming of riding such a device at a speed this high would be to wear proper safety equipment that is suitable for a motorcycle. It is just as important to stay off public roads, as that kind of speed on wheels that small can get you into a world of trouble.