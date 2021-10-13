Dott’s New Bright-Blue E-Bike Starts Its Ridesharing Journey in Paris

Dott, an Amsterdam-based scooter manufacturer, has been providing zero-emission, short-distance rides throughout dozens of European cities over the past few years. Now, seeking to step up its game and go beyond e-scooters, the company is adding a new e-bike to its range.
Shared e-bikes and e-scooters gained a lot of popularity over the years. Since they work to reduce traffic congestion and emissions, sometimes they prove to be the best choice for daily commutes.
Dott is mostly known for its scooter-sharing service across several European countries such as Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, and the U.K. Following the recent launch of its new e-bikes in Paris, the bikes are expected to be launched in other major cities as well, next to its existing fleet of e-scooters.
Sporting 26” inch wheels, the Dott’s e-bike will offer users smooth and comfortable rides. The seat can be adjusted to your liking, and the front basket offers you the option to put your load away.
The vehicle is equipped with mechanical drum brakes on the front and back wheels that ensure safe braking. The LED lights will always make you visible to other traffic participants and will indicate your position in all weather conditions.
Powered by swappable batteries, the bike can travel for up to 60 km (37-miles). The ride also features an integrated handlebar display that indicates all the stats you need, including the battery level, vehicle speed, and in-app map, so you never have to grab your phone while on the bike.
Users will be able to access the Dott app, which will show them the nearest Dott bike or scooter. Parking will be permitted in mixed micromobility areas for e-bikes and e-scooters, as well as in other public bike racks, giving riders more options to find a vehicle and complete their trip near to their destination.
Dott is mostly known for its scooter-sharing service across several European countries such as Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, and the U.K. Following the recent launch of its new e-bikes in Paris, the bikes are expected to be launched in other major cities as well, next to its existing fleet of e-scooters.
Sporting 26” inch wheels, the Dott’s e-bike will offer users smooth and comfortable rides. The seat can be adjusted to your liking, and the front basket offers you the option to put your load away.
The vehicle is equipped with mechanical drum brakes on the front and back wheels that ensure safe braking. The LED lights will always make you visible to other traffic participants and will indicate your position in all weather conditions.
Powered by swappable batteries, the bike can travel for up to 60 km (37-miles). The ride also features an integrated handlebar display that indicates all the stats you need, including the battery level, vehicle speed, and in-app map, so you never have to grab your phone while on the bike.
Users will be able to access the Dott app, which will show them the nearest Dott bike or scooter. Parking will be permitted in mixed micromobility areas for e-bikes and e-scooters, as well as in other public bike racks, giving riders more options to find a vehicle and complete their trip near to their destination.