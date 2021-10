HJC Reveals New Red Bull Austin GP Graphics for Their Race-Bred RPHA 1N Helmet

This year marks the 50th anniversary for Korean helmet manufacturer HJC, and they’ve been keeping themselves fairly busy as of late. A little while back, the company made their MotoGP-bred RPHA 1 and 1N helmets available to everyday riders, while the brand-new 10A action camera was introduced just a few weeks later.At the beginning of October, the beloved Grand Prix returned to North American soil for the first time since the spring of 2019. To celebrate this long-awaited affair, HJC decided to launch a fresh color option for their state-of-the-art RPHA 1N lid, namely the stunning Red Bull Austin GP livery. Not only does this whole shebang look absolutely gorgeous, but it is also the very first Red Bull-licensed brain bucket on the market!Underneath the funky graphics, this bad boy packs the same tried and tested PIM+ shell construction found on other RPHA helmets, accompanied by a sweat-wicking Silvercool interior lined with anti-bacterial fabric. Featuring a five-year warranty, HJC’s track-ready helm meets both DOT and ECE certification requirements, as well as FIM homologation standards.Moreover, the Korean firm tests its products using a wind tunnel to improve ventilation and refine aerodynamics, resulting in maximum efficiency and superior comfort for the rider. The RPHA N1 comes equipped with HJC’s Pinlock Ready HJ-35 Shield – a high-grade visor that is said to “provide 99% UV protection.”As you can probably imagine, this race-derived technology doesn’t exactly come cheap. The standard RPHA 1N is priced at around $700, while the Red Bull Austin GP colorway will cost you an additional 250 bucks. The special-edition helmet will hit the shelves in December, with an MSRP of $949.99 and sizes ranging from 2XS to 2XL. If looking like a MotoGP superstar on the road is your thing, be sure to visit HJC’s official website for more details!