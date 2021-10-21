Azimut Grande 25 Metri Stands as Testament That Some Folks Have All the Cash

HJC Reveals New Red Bull Austin GP Graphics for Their Race-Bred RPHA 1N Helmet

Here’s a great way to stay safe on the road and look like an absolute pro while you’re at it. 10 photos



At the beginning of October, the beloved Grand Prix returned to North American soil for the first time since the spring of 2019. To celebrate this long-awaited affair, HJC decided to launch a fresh color option for their state-of-the-art RPHA 1N lid, namely the stunning Red Bull Austin GP livery. Not only does this whole shebang look absolutely gorgeous, but it is also the very first Red Bull-licensed brain bucket on the market!



Underneath the funky graphics, this bad boy packs the same tried and tested PIM+ shell construction found on other RPHA helmets, accompanied by a sweat-wicking Silvercool interior lined with anti-bacterial fabric. Featuring a five-year warranty, HJC’s track-ready helm meets both DOT and ECE certification requirements, as well as FIM homologation standards.



Moreover, the Korean firm tests its products using a wind tunnel to improve ventilation and refine aerodynamics, resulting in maximum efficiency and superior comfort for the rider. The RPHA N1 comes equipped with HJC’s Pinlock Ready HJ-35 Shield – a high-grade visor that is said to “provide 99% UV protection.”



As you can probably imagine, this race-derived technology doesn't exactly come cheap. The standard RPHA 1N is priced at around $700, while the Red Bull Austin GP colorway will cost you an additional 250 bucks. The special-edition helmet will hit the shelves in December, with an MSRP of $949.99 and sizes ranging from 2XS to 2XL. If looking like a MotoGP superstar on the road is your thing, be sure to visit HJC's official website for more details!

