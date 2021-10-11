World's Smallest E-Scooter Can Be Folded to Fit in Your Backpack or Desk Drawer

4 WTF Is Not What You Think, It's an E-Scooter That Boasts a Top Speed of Over 68 MPH

As portable and convenient as electric scooters are, there is still room for improvement. That’s where Blizwheel comes in, trying to change the game with its collapsible two-wheeler that can fit in your backpack. 10 photos



With a folded size of just 15.6 x 6.4 x 3.9 in (39.6 x 16.2 x 9.9 cm), the



The standard scooter weighs just 8.8 lb (3.9 kg), while the Air Special weighs even less than that: 7.8 lb (3.5 kg). The Pro version is the “heaviest” of the three, at a weight of 11.9 lb (5.4 kg). The maximum load of the scooters is 180 lb (80 kg), except for the Pro version, which comes with a capacity of 200 lb (90 kg).



If you opt for the standard or Air Special Blizwheel, you’re going to get a battery range of 8 miles (13 km) and a top speed of 12 mph (19 kph). The Pro version boosts those numbers at 15 miles (24 km) for the range and 15 mph (24 kph) for the maximum speed.



This seemingly tiny and minimalist



Right now, the Blizwheel electric scooter is the subject of a Kickstarter



