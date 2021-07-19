Russia Teases Checkmate, Its “Fundamentally New” Game-Changing Stealth Fighter

Russia is very close to revealing its newest military aircraft, which has been the subject of constant rumors for a while now. As we know, Russia is all about creating mystery around its military capabilities, and only revealing bits and pieces when it’s convenient.
Certainly one of the most expected new military releases this year, the Russian fighter jet promises to bring something new to the table. Rostec, the well-known giant military-industrial complex, has announced that the long-awaited aircraft will make its first appearance tomorrow, on the first day of the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, in Zhukovsky, near Moscow. The show is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, which makes the unveiling of the new aircraft even more special.
Alluding to the nation’s international fame in chess competitions, and to the idea of victory in combat, the name “Checkmate” is one of the few things that have been revealed so far. Developed by the famous aircraft maker Sukhoi, this next-generation fighter is described by Rostec as being “fundamentally new”.
The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Rostec launched a teaser for Checkmate, that builds even more on the idea of surprise and expectations. What’s obvious is that the aircraft is targeted at the international market, with Russia being a traditional supplier of military products for countries in the Middle East, India and certain parts of Asia. A few days earlier, UAC had posted an equally-mysterious message on social media, related to Checkmate – “Everything is simpler than you think”.
No information related to the Checkmate’s capabilities was presented in the video. According to the Russian media, this next-generation fighter would combine supersonic speed with a low radar signature. Coincidentally or not, the U.S. Air Force is also developing a next-generation stealth aircraft, the B-21 bomber, with nuclear capabilities and the ability to conduct unmanned operations. USAF has recently revealed another rendering of the B-21, but it looks like Checkmate will be the first to make a public appearance this year.
After being shrouded in mystery, it will be interesting to see whether the Russian Checkmate really is a game-changing fighter.
Alluding to the nation’s international fame in chess competitions, and to the idea of victory in combat, the name “Checkmate” is one of the few things that have been revealed so far. Developed by the famous aircraft maker Sukhoi, this next-generation fighter is described by Rostec as being “fundamentally new”.
The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Rostec launched a teaser for Checkmate, that builds even more on the idea of surprise and expectations. What’s obvious is that the aircraft is targeted at the international market, with Russia being a traditional supplier of military products for countries in the Middle East, India and certain parts of Asia. A few days earlier, UAC had posted an equally-mysterious message on social media, related to Checkmate – “Everything is simpler than you think”.
No information related to the Checkmate’s capabilities was presented in the video. According to the Russian media, this next-generation fighter would combine supersonic speed with a low radar signature. Coincidentally or not, the U.S. Air Force is also developing a next-generation stealth aircraft, the B-21 bomber, with nuclear capabilities and the ability to conduct unmanned operations. USAF has recently revealed another rendering of the B-21, but it looks like Checkmate will be the first to make a public appearance this year.
After being shrouded in mystery, it will be interesting to see whether the Russian Checkmate really is a game-changing fighter.