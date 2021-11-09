The 2022 WRX: A Series of Ugly Releases or a Case of an Emotionally Passionate Fan-Base?

3 Most-Awaited E-Scooter in India Finally Goes on Sale, Has a Range of 112 Miles per Charge

2 Ducati Rolls Out Its Most Advanced E-Scooter So Far, It Comes With NFC Connectivity

1 You Can Now Get Passes for Link E-Scooters in Europe, They All Come With 30 Free Minutes

More on this:

Ola Electric Uses Its Bag of Tricks to Show What the S1 E-Scooter Is All About

There’s a lot of hype concerning Ola’s S1 electric scooter, which finally went on sale back in September. The Indian manufacturer promises the best performance ever seen in a scooter and just released a video showing what the two-wheeler is capable of. 9 photos



Bhavish Aggarwal specified in his Twitter post that test rides for the S1 will begin this week, with the first deliveries being scheduled to start soon after.







Ola Electric’s highly anticipated scooter comes in two versions, the S1 and S1 Pro. Both versions are impressive in terms of specs, with the S1 boasting a speed of up to 56 mph (90 kph) and a range of up to 75 miles (121 km) on a single charge.



The S1 Pro boosts these numbers even higher, with the top speed being 71 mph (115 kph) and the promised range 112 miles (181 km) on a charge.



Both



Having some fun with the scooter!



Test rides begin in the coming week and first deliveries begin soon after ???????? pic.twitter.com/9YVFHpLwZw — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 7, 2021 Ola Electric lets us take a peek at its bag of tricks, proving that its electric scooter can be not only practical but also fun. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently posted a video on Twitter with some really cool tricks performed on the S1. From donuts to wheelies, it seems like there’s nothing you can’t do with this scooter when it’s in the right hands.Bhavish Aggarwal specified in his Twitter post that test rides for the S1 will begin this week, with the first deliveries being scheduled to start soon after. Ola postponed the launch of its S1 e-scooter due to some glitches in the company’s website and the scooter became available for purchase starting September 15. Deliveries have also been pushed back, as the first customers were supposed to receive their two-wheelers in October, but they are still waiting for them. The exact delivery date is yet to be confirmed.Ola Electric’s highly anticipated scooter comes in two versions, the S1 and S1 Pro. Both versions are impressive in terms of specs, with the S1 boasting a speed of up to 56 mph (90 kph) and a range of up to 75 miles (121 km) on a single charge.The S1 Pro boosts these numbers even higher, with the top speed being 71 mph (115 kph) and the promised range 112 miles (181 km) on a charge.Both two-wheelers are available in several colors and come in a glossy or matte finish. There are two riding modes with the standard S1 version (Normal, Sports), while the S1 Pro adds a third one called Hyper. The S1 is priced at approximately $1,360, while the S1 Pro costs $1,770.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.