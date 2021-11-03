5 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Proves that It Has the Right Package for the Urban Jungle

Ducati Rolls Out Its Most Advanced E-Scooter So Far, It Comes With NFC Connectivity

Ducati’s urban micro-mobility line keeps on expanding with a new electric scooter being rolled out by the Italian manufacturer. The Pro-III is touted as the most advanced one in Ducati’s range so far. 11 photos



Designed as a reliable and effective urban commuter, the Pro-III is comfortable thanks to its light but strong magnesium frame that is also great at absorbing vibrations.



The Pro-III packs a 350W brushless motor that provides 515W of peak power. Its 468Wh battery promises a range of up to 31 miles (50 km) on a single charge. However, the charging time of the battery is around nine hours, which is not the best time we've seen.



There are four riding modes available with the Ducati Pro-III electric scooter, with the slowest one offering a top speed of 3.7 mph (6 kph) and the fastest one a speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph).



A USB port on the 3.2” LED display of the



One of the main selling points of the Pro-III e-scooter, which was developed in partnership with MT Distribution, is the use of NFC technology. The two-wheeler comes with a token that allows you to easily start the scooter by placing it close to the display of the vehicle. Ducati equipped the scooter with 10" wheels with anti-puncture tubeless tires and double front and rear disc brakes. Powerful LED lights make the scooter safe to ride during nighttime and in low light conditions as well. A USB port on the 3.2" LED display of the scooter allows you to charge small devices such as your phone, while you are riding. You can also use the display to monitor and manage the functions of the wheeler, such as choosing your preferred riding mode and more. Another way to stay updated on the functions and performance of the Pro-III is to use the Ducati Urban e-mobility app, which allows you to see the remaining battery life, distance traveled, and more. Ducati's Pro-III electric scooter is now available for purchase at approximately $925 (€800). You can find it on the official website and in Ducati dealerships.

