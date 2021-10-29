KugooKirin G3 Is One Powerful and Cool-Looking E-Scooter That's Not Afraid to Get Dusty

Rugged, fast, impressively powerful, and made for the off-road, the KugooKirin G3 is one of the coolest-looking e-scooters out there and we’re not alone in thinking that.
Okay, maybe they haven’t chosen the most inspired name for the thing, but this wheeler is a battery-powered beast that loves the dust and makes an adventurer out of its rider. The G3 is not the first Kugoo Kirin scooter to hit the market, as the company has been around since 2015, boasting of having developed more than 20 scooter models so far, from urban commuters to all-terrain powerhouses such as this one.
With a design that is simply attractive, the KugooKirin G3 is both powerful and easily portable, thanks to its user-friendly foldable mechanism. It has an aluminum alloy frame that is supposed to make the wheeler lightweight, even though 55 pounds (25 kg) seem way above the average in our opinion, so we're not sure why the manufacturer calls it lightweight.
But that weight is probably to be expected since the G3 has a 27.5 in (70 cm)-long and 7.8 in (20 cm)-wide deck for better grip and comfort. Not to mention it is equipped with a 1200 W brushless motor and a hefty 936 Wh battery.
It’s these components though that make the scooter capable of reaching speeds of up to 37 mph (60 kph) and boast a 25-degree climbing angle. As for the battery, the G3 offers up to 50 miles (80 km) on a single charge, although you also have to wait for 8 to 10 hours to fully charge.
Kugoo Kirin claims its e-scooter is special thanks to its unique kicktail that offers more leverage and agility. The durable TPU suspension system of the scooter is also notable, with TPU standing for thermoplastic polyurethane, a material with some really useful properties to it such as elasticity, transparency, resistance to oil, grease, and abrasion.
Three brakes (front & rear disc brake and rear EBS) ensure that your ride stays safe, while the large touch display makes the ride more convenient for you.
Although you can ride it wherever you want, the G3 is made for off-road adventures, being equipped with 10.5 x 2.75 in tires. But it also behaves beautifully on pavement and gravel.
You can get the scooter on Indiegogo for a Super Early Bird price of $1,000.
