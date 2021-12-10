Havergo M1 Claims To Be the World's First All-in-One Scooter, Can Be Used in Three Ways

With a 3-in-1 design and a one-second folding mechanism, the Havergo M1 electric scooter claims to be the world’s first all-in-one two-wheeler, acting as a traditional scooter, an electric one, and an e-bike, all into one single vehicle.
The Havergo M1 doesn’t necessarily excel in performance, but rather through its innovative design. There are two versions of the product available, the M1 and the M1 Pro, both perfect for meeting your daily commuting as well as adventure needs. The latter offers a longer range of up to 36 miles (58 km) on a single charge, while the standard M1 e-scooter offers up to 26 miles (around 42 km) a charge.
Design-wise, the Havergo M1 is made with comfort, stability, and portability in mind. It features a wide deck and handlebar, to offer more stability while riding, while the front shell has an 80-degree tilt angle. The scooter is equipped with 8.5” high elastic tires and weighs 15.5 kg (34 lb).
But one of the strengths of its design is the fact that the Havergo M1 can take three forms, each allowing you to use the two-wheeler as a different type of vehicle: a traditional kick scooter, an electric scooter, and an electric bike, depending on where and how long you’re planning to ride the vehicle.
The Havergo M1 comes with a detachable, hydraulic shock-absorbing seat that has an adjustable height and it is recommended to use it on longer trips. It is easy to install and it doesn’t require any tools, and you can adjust it to different angles and heights (up to 300 mm/11.8”) so that anyone in your family can comfortably ride the scooter.
Another notable feature of the wheeler is its self-balancing system, which makes it easy to take the vehicle with you indoors. The M1 comes with a built-in gyroscope and has a “walk mode” that automatically powers the front wheel when you’re holding the scooter folded and vertically, making it easy to transport.
And while we’re on the subject of portability, the Havergo can be folded and unfolded in just one second, at a simple push of a button.
There’s an LED dashboard that allows you to monitor the battery status and speed in real-time, and a self-adaptive headlight that automatically turns on when it gets dark.
The e-scooter is equipped with a 350W motor that can deliver 700W of peak performance. It can reach a top speed of 18 mph (almost 30 kph) and has three riding modes: Eco, Standard, and Sport. There’s also a dedicated app that lets you check out all the important information, customize your riding experience, and protect the scooter from theft with a security lock feature.
Battery-wise, the 12.8 Ah lithium battery offers a range of up to 36 miles (58 km) if you opt for the M1 Pro. As we're already mentioned, the standard M1 version only guarantees 26 miles (42 km).
You can now find both the Havergo M1 and Havergo M1 Pro smart electric scooters on Indiegogo, with the former being priced at $600 and the M1 pro at $750. The estimated delivery date for both is June 2022.
