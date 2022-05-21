Navee S65 Scooter Is an Energetic City Commuter With a Powerful Motor and Dual Suspension

Xiaomi-owned startup Brightway has launched a new electric scooter, an energetic city commuter on two wheels. It is powerful, sleek in design, easily portable, and offers up to 40 miles (65 km) on a charge.
Brightway keeps rolling out electric scooters by the year, with the manufacturer recently launching its Navee S65 model. Those who are familiar with the brand might mistake it for the company’s N65 electric scooter, which is understandable, because the two are quite similar, and not just in name.
However, the N65 was released last summer and the specs of the two models are pretty much the same. What’s improved is the design of the all-new S65 and the fact that the new wheeler now comes with a very useful and powerful dual suspension system, which makes the vehicle capable of handling any type of terrain, smoothing out all bumps. The scooter also packs 10” self-healing, tubeless tires. All these translate into more stable, comfortable, and enjoyable rides for you.
Boasting an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, the Navee S65 comes with a payload capacity of up to 120 kg (265 lb). It offers a portable design at the same time, easily folding in just three seconds, so you can carry it with you by bus or store it in your car’s trunk.
Brightway equipped the S65 with the same motor as the N65, namely a 500W geared one with 1000W of peak power. The scooter can reach a top speed of up to 32 kph (20 mph). As for the battery inside, the S65 packs a large 48V/12.5Ah battery that offers up to 65 km (40 miles) of range per charge, just like the N65.
The new Navee S65 comes with a better-looking LED dashboard, it is IPX5 rated, which means it is waterproof, has a built-in 2.5W front light, a wide deck, and a big rear disc brake that lets you add 30 percent more braking force.
Brightway recently launched its new Navee S65 electric scooter on Indiegogo where you can order it for $600, with the estimated delivery date being June 2022.
