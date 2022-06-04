Fucare's Seated Scooter Focuses on Comfort, Makes You Feel Like You're Riding a Mini-Bike

Fucare has made a name for itself mainly through its electric bikes, with its sturdy, moped-style Gemini X wheeler being among its best-selling models. But the manufacturer’s Hu3 Pro electric scooter seems to be getting a lot of attention lately, as it makes for an affordable commuting vehicle that promotes comfort for a change.
Fucare says its Hu3 Pro two-wheeler can be looked at both as a seated electric scooter and a mini bike. While the scooter doesn’t necessarily shine in any particular way in terms of design, it does focus on an often-neglected aspect, which is comfort while riding. That is why Fucare designed the scooter to come with a large (10” x 6”/25.4 cm x 15.2 cm), soft, and removable saddle, just in case you want a break from standing. With the seat attached, you also get a lower center of gravity, so in addition to feeling more comfortable while cruising through the city, you also get a more stable ride.
However, that’s pretty much the only feature that makes the Hu3 Pro resemble a so-called “mini bike”, as there are no pedals or other bike-specific components on it. Except maybe for the above-the-average battery, a 48V/12Ah/576Wh pack that claims to have enough juice for 40 miles (64 km) on a single charge.
Fucare’s Hu3 Pro electric scooter features a 250W brushless hub motor with a maximum output of 500W. You get a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) with the Hu3 Pro, but since this is a city commuter, it should be more than enough for your daily trips.
The Hu3 Pro is equipped with 10” tires, all-around fenders, it has an easy-to-control LCD display, and a throttle. Holding it for seven seconds enables the cruise control mode of the scooter, meaning it will maintain a steady speed.
Fucare sells its Hu3 Pro seated scooter for a decent price of $800. You can order it on its website in one of the three available colors: white, red, or gray.
