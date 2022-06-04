autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Open Top Month
Car reviews:
 

Fucare's Seated Scooter Focuses on Comfort, Makes You Feel Like You're Riding a Mini-Bike

Home > News > Free-Roaming Wheels
4 Jun 2022, 11:00 UTC ·
Fucare has made a name for itself mainly through its electric bikes, with its sturdy, moped-style Gemini X wheeler being among its best-selling models. But the manufacturer’s Hu3 Pro electric scooter seems to be getting a lot of attention lately, as it makes for an affordable commuting vehicle that promotes comfort for a change.
Fucare Hu3 Pro seated scooter 10 photos
Fucare Hu3 Pro seated scooterFucare Hu3 Pro seated scooterFucare Hu3 Pro seated scooterFucare Hu3 Pro seated scooterFucare Hu3 Pro seated scooterFucare Hu3 Pro seated scooterFucare Hu3 Pro seated scooterFucare Hu3 Pro seated scooterFucare Hu3 Pro seated scooter
Fucare says its Hu3 Pro two-wheeler can be looked at both as a seated electric scooter and a mini bike. While the scooter doesn’t necessarily shine in any particular way in terms of design, it does focus on an often-neglected aspect, which is comfort while riding. That is why Fucare designed the scooter to come with a large (10” x 6”/25.4 cm x 15.2 cm), soft, and removable saddle, just in case you want a break from standing. With the seat attached, you also get a lower center of gravity, so in addition to feeling more comfortable while cruising through the city, you also get a more stable ride.

However, that’s pretty much the only feature that makes the Hu3 Pro resemble a so-called “mini bike”, as there are no pedals or other bike-specific components on it. Except maybe for the above-the-average battery, a 48V/12Ah/576Wh pack that claims to have enough juice for 40 miles (64 km) on a single charge.

Fucare’s Hu3 Pro electric scooter features a 250W brushless hub motor with a maximum output of 500W. You get a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) with the Hu3 Pro, but since this is a city commuter, it should be more than enough for your daily trips.

The Hu3 Pro is equipped with 10” tires, all-around fenders, it has an easy-to-control LCD display, and a throttle. Holding it for seven seconds enables the cruise control mode of the scooter, meaning it will maintain a steady speed.

Fucare sells its Hu3 Pro seated scooter for a decent price of $800. You can order it on its website in one of the three available colors: white, red, or gray.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Fucare Hu3 Pro scooter e-scooter electric saddle Gemini X
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories