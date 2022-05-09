Sturdy, Moped-Style Gemini X Bike Promises a Load Capacity of 400 Lb and 80 Miles of Range

Fucare’s new Gemini X has a moped-style design, is chic, customizable, sturdy, and an overall competitive utility e-bike.
E-bike and e-scooter manufacturer Fucare just dropped a new bicycle model and it looks like a reliable two-wheeled ride. What strikes you at first glance is the strength and sturdiness of the Gemini X, with the wheeler featuring a 6061 aluminum frame that promises to provide “ultimate stiffness and unprecedented durability”. And to prove that it means business, the bike claims to offer a load capacity of 400 lb (181 kg).
You can carry stuff on the Gemini X using the various available accessories such as a front and rear basket, or a pannier bag. FIY, all of them have to be ordered separately.
Gemini X addresses range anxiety by offering two separate 48V/10.4 Ah batteries, promising to double your range with a total capacity of 998.4 Wh. It claims it can deliver up to 80 miles (128 km) on a charge with the pedal assist. The e-bike is also impressive when using just the throttle, claiming to offer up to 55 miles (88 km) per charge. As for the required charging time, you need four to six hours to get to 100 percent.
Fucare equipped the Gemini X with a 750W brushless geared hub motor that offers a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) and a maximum torque of 80 Nm.
Gemini X packs 20” x 4” fat tires, a BMX-style handlebar with the thumb throttle, shifter, bell, and the display buttons all at a fingertip’s reach, front suspension with preload and lockout, and Logan hydraulic brakes. It features a 5.3” color LCD display that shows you real-time info when riding the bike. There’s also a built-in USB charger. An air cushion saddle keeps you comfortable during longer rides.
Fucare’s new Gemini X electric bike is available to order for a starting price of $1,900. Accessories will cost you extra.
