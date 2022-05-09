1968 Pontiac Firebird “Heavy Resto” Drops a Stunning Convertible on Top of Us

Well, at least figuratively, not literally, since we deal with Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, and his latest digitally-alluring concept. So, let us admire this orange monster a little bit.
Flexing a lot of muscle is not something one can achieve easily. When it is human tissue, there is a lot of arduous work and sweating involved. When it is bare metal and wheels (plus a monster engine), there are billions in OEM investments and further tens of thousands of dollars and talent across the aftermarket realm. But the digital age only needs it to be tripled with skill and new-found prowess.
Those who already know and have come to appreciate this pixel master are aware he just entered a new age where a lot of hard work, talent, and new-found skill has been put into learning 3D art. Now, the CGI expert is better able to express himself and showcase his automotive passions in more interesting ways. No need to take our word for granted, just take a look at this crazy 1968 Pontiac Firebird concept car.
It thoroughly abandons the well-known Coke bottle styling of the original pony car designed by GM’s Pontiac to fight Blue Oval’s Mustang alongside its Chevy Camaro sibling. Now, instead of an original classic, it has hypothetically turned into a “heavily resto-modded,” ultimate convertible muscle car. And sure enough, flexing all the raspy CGI features is easy via the lowered stance and the wider arches, along with stuff like LED lights and new body details.
Some people might even mistake this for a chopped Firebird when seeing it with the roof closed but the digital truth is way better: now we are dealing with a stunning convertible top that needed a lot of hard CGI work to make it seem almost real. Now, is there an insane aftermarket outlet ready to make this virtual build come true?
