“No Legal” C8 Mid-Engine Chevy Camaro ZL1 Gets Digitally-Matched Rotiforms

Even in the wonderful world of virtual automotive artists, there are some tips and tricks of the trade that dwell in a gray area. One can still appreciate their creations, but we all need to be aware of such little cherry bombs.
Actually, this one is more like an orange nuke, since Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, has subtly reworked this mid-engine Chevy Camaro ride into a mansion dweller. The entire madness started when Chevrolet approved the mid-engine setup for the C8 Corvette in the real world. And, subsequently, even the virtual realm has never been the same ever since.
For example, this pixel master once contemplated the idea of having muscle cars embrace the revolutionary lifestyle while Chevrolet hypothetically continued along the traditional front-engine, RWD line of thought with the C8. As such, more than a year ago, the CGI expert imagined someone’s driveway packed with an orange, mid-engine Chevy Camaro ZL1, a crimson, front-engine C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray, and a menacingly-black mid-engine Ford Mustang S550!
Then, instead of doing the right CGI thing and coming up with a fourth mid-engine musketeer via a cool Mopar (Charger or Challenger SRT Hellcat, it would not have mattered), the digital content creator became a little more than passionate about the mid-engine Chevy Camaro. As such, it later appeared as a murdered-out, “hungry” mid-engine muscle car that looked like it swallowed a 2023 Corvette Z06 whole, complete with big CGI wing and all.
Now, he is borderline obsessive about the mid-engine ZL1 idea and subtly tweaked the hypothetical orange monster into a Rotiform-matching aftermarket star that belongs in front of a premium mansion instead of the regular household driveway. Of course, fans of his digital exploits will not be fooled that easy, as it’s just a recycled background that he often used before! Still, such an alluring idea to combine the C8 platform with the Camaro design traits!
