Enough Is Enough: Sitting 1968 Pontiac Firebird With Working 400 Has Just One Mission

Anyone shopping for a new Firebird back in 1968 was first offered the new six-cylinder unit fitted with a Monojet one-barrel carburetor.
This was obviously the most affordable Firebird in the entire lineup, as the coupe could be had for just a little over $2,500, while the convertible started at approximately $2,900.
On the other hand, Pontiac also offered more powerful choices. The Firebird 350, for instance, was an upgrade to the previous 326 V8, so it now offered 265 horsepower. The H.O. option increased the power to no less than 320 horsepower thanks to four-barrel carburetors.
Those who wanted more adrenaline when getting behind the wheel of a Firebird typically ordered the 400.
First and foremost, the standard version of 400 equipped with a four-barrel Quadrajet carburetor was rated at 330 horsepower, while the H.O. configuration increased the output to 335 horsepower. The Ram Air package, also rated at 335 horsepower, allowed for improved performance figures, partially thanks to a recalibrated Quadrajet carburetor whose role was to increase the fuel flow.
The Firebird that we have here was born (and fortunately still comes) with a 400 under the hood, and according to the Craigslist seller, the engine runs and stops properly.
The photos, however, say it loud and clear: this Firebird is a project car whose only option is a full restoration. Clearly, the vehicle has been sitting for a long time, so the rust that has apparently invaded the undersides isn’t necessarily surprising. The floors are obviously rusty, and in some parts, massive patches will be required (though someone planning a full restoration might want to completely replace the floors for a perfect-10 condition).
The good news, on the other hand, is that it doesn’t seem to be a very expensive project. Parked in North Ridgeville (close to Cleveland), this Firebird is ready to go for $7,500.
