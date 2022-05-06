CGI Hypercar Concept for the Metaverse Has Edgy Carbon Fiber Looks, Still ICE

A metaverse is seen as a fictional realm, an intertwined network of 3D virtual worlds that focus on social connection. Within the area of futurism and science fiction, it is usually imagined as a singular, Internet-based universe that is based on extensive use of the new virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.
As for the technology companies, those entities usually think of it as that huge new profit whale consisting of multiple elements of technology and centered on users who “live” within the 3D realm a second, more fruitful life. This parallel space is usually graphically rich, has some degree of verisimilitude when compared to the real world, and mostly focuses on offering unique experiences to the users.
However, some things will be modeled after stuff that we already know. Such as the automotive experience, for example. And pixel masters are not shy to imagine their entries into the metaverse. Artem Shkirenko, a virtual 3D artist better known as artshkirenko.3d on social media, has recently decided to showcase his vision of an NFT prototype for the metaverse.
While it looks decidedly edgy, do not mistake it for a Cyberpunk-style Lamborghini of some sort because it seems like an entirely bespoke creation. And the main draws behind this concept are easy to grasp. The raspy style is one, followed by the cool-looking exposed carbon fiber elements, the huge aerodynamic kit, and – of course – the promise of ICE madness without fear of endangering the environment.
Well, the latter part was only hinted at via the use of huge air intakes on the sides of the Hypercar, as well as the front fascia and even the roof. Taking a logical leap of CGI faith, that means we are probably dealing with a mid-engine setup that needs a lot of virtual oxygen to function properly. As for the rest of the highlights, those thin LED strips that seem to float behind the car sure distract us from the hidden, monster dual exhaust outlets…
