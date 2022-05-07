Killer E36 M3 Restomod Digitally Guns Down BMW, Toyota Purists With Rad 2JZ

Funny enough, although BMW and Toyota have been in cahoots with their third-generation Z4 and fifth-generation GR Supra for some time already, no one has really thought about mixing historically-relevant Bavarians with legendary JDM powertrains too much.
Luckily for those who seek to upset every purist from Tokyo to Munich, a virtual automotive artist has naturally and humorously come to CGI rescue with an outrageous digital restomod project. First, Andreas Richter, the pixel master better known as ar.visual_ on social media, has decided it was about time we took another pop-quiz CGI engine test.
So, a few days ago, he splashed an engine block with some crimson CGI paint and asked fans to guess the car it belongs to. Naturally, there were some hints in the form of “single, big, turbo, 2JZ swap” hashtags. After people tried their luck and prowess for a few days, a major spoiler arrived via a new post in the form of… bananas!
No, seriously, there were “real” bananas splashed all over the cockpit of a race-ready digital BMW M3 that also came with lots of detail hints. Those included a fully-prepared cockpit for track madness, wide-body aero kit pieces, “derelict” LED lights, and an interesting new set of “concave wheels bending time and space into another dimension, shall I call them black holes?”
By that time, it was easy to guess this pixel master – who is never afraid of standing out in a CGI crowd with stuff that would make purists cringe – went full digital send. How? Well, with a BMW E36 M3 “restomod” that reversed the Z4-GR Supra relationship and ditched its legendary S50 straight-six engine in favor of an equally iconic Toyota 2JZ swap.
Not at all surprising, especially when considering this is the same guy who popped our eyes out of the sockets with an entire series of R31, R32, and R34 Skyline GT-Rs that nicely blended with oldish VW Golfs and Passats.
So, a few days ago, he splashed an engine block with some crimson CGI paint and asked fans to guess the car it belongs to. Naturally, there were some hints in the form of “single, big, turbo, 2JZ swap” hashtags. After people tried their luck and prowess for a few days, a major spoiler arrived via a new post in the form of… bananas!
No, seriously, there were “real” bananas splashed all over the cockpit of a race-ready digital BMW M3 that also came with lots of detail hints. Those included a fully-prepared cockpit for track madness, wide-body aero kit pieces, “derelict” LED lights, and an interesting new set of “concave wheels bending time and space into another dimension, shall I call them black holes?”
By that time, it was easy to guess this pixel master – who is never afraid of standing out in a CGI crowd with stuff that would make purists cringe – went full digital send. How? Well, with a BMW E36 M3 “restomod” that reversed the Z4-GR Supra relationship and ditched its legendary S50 straight-six engine in favor of an equally iconic Toyota 2JZ swap.
Not at all surprising, especially when considering this is the same guy who popped our eyes out of the sockets with an entire series of R31, R32, and R34 Skyline GT-Rs that nicely blended with oldish VW Golfs and Passats.