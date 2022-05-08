BMW M7 CS Gets the Digital Go-Ahead, Looks Like the Offspring of Alpina and Hyundai

Ever since the first-gen BMW 7 Series debuted in 1977, enthusiasts have wanted a full-blown M variant. We’re convinced that at least one high-ranking official militated for it at one point, though it never happened. And with the electric cloud hovering above today’s car world, we will never see an M7.
With that off our chest, let’s move on to the rendering shared in the gallery above that came from superrenderscars on Instagram. The digital artist has imagined a BMW M7 in the hot CS flavor, inspired by the smaller M5 CS. It is based on the new-gen 7 Series, and the result looks like a weird and interesting mix between an Alpina and a Hyundai.
Side-by-side pictures provided by the pixel manipulator reveal the obvious changes that start with the green finish and yellow daytime running lights (yep, those are the DRLs, as the main clusters are positioned below them). A reinterpreted grille, bedecked by the M logo, and with bronze surrounds, more aggressive side air intake in the redesigned bumper, and reshaped central air intake are other novelties.
If you look further back, you will see that the side mirrors were digitally sourced from the M5 CS, too, and it appears that the wheels came from the executive super sedan as well. Logic dictates that it would feature the same powertrain breathing air from behind the big grille, which is a 4.4-liter V8, with twin turbocharging, in case you forgot. The mill is hooked up to an automatic transmission and M-tuned rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system in the M5 CS.
That beast of a sedan enjoys 626 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque via the loud pedal and brags about doing the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in just 2.9 seconds. A hypothetical M7 CS would be a bit slower, since it would be bigger and much heavier, but hey, it won’t happen, so you can forget about it.
