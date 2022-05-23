Beefy Zoomers Scooter Is Designed to Make You Look Good on and off the Road

There are two-wheelers out there designed with mere practicality in mind, to get you through your daily commutes as conveniently and cost-effectively as possible, and there are two-wheelers that allow you to do all that while also looking cool in the process. The Zoomer 2 electric scooter falls in the latter category.
Zoomers was founded in 2019, is based in the U.S., and describes itself as a company that builds uniquely-crafted seated scooters that are extremely fun to ride and are legal on bike lanes in most U.S. states. Its two-wheelers are meant to serve a variety of purposes, from replacing cars in our daily commutes to helping us explore the city, cruise the beaches, or leave the road behind and tackle rougher terrains.
There are two models available in Zoomers’ lineup: the Zoomer 1 and the Zoomer 2. Their specs are pretty similar, with the exception that the Zoomer 2 brings some extra features to the table, making it more suitable for off-road environments. This moped-style wheeler comes with wide, off-road tires and front suspension for trail riding.
While its design is simple leaning toward minimalist, this beefy scooter is simply cool-looking and a great cruiser. It is extremely comfortable and easy to ride for both experienced and inexperienced riders. Zoomers equipped its scooter with a 60V/20Ah battery with a capacity of 1200Wh, claiming this black beast can go for up to 30 miles (48 km) on a single charge. However, once the battery is drained, you’ll need around 10 hours for it to fully recharge.
The scooter packs a 2000W rear hub motor, and, according to Zoomers, it can hit a top speed of 30 mph (48 kph), being able to climb hills up to a 35-degree grade.
You can buy various accessories for the Zoomer, such as custom fenders, a golf bag rack, and even a front basket, although it would be a pity to soften its rugged looks with any of those.
Zoomers sells its eye-catching cruiser for $1,800. Check out a review of it in the video below.
There are two models available in Zoomers’ lineup: the Zoomer 1 and the Zoomer 2. Their specs are pretty similar, with the exception that the Zoomer 2 brings some extra features to the table, making it more suitable for off-road environments. This moped-style wheeler comes with wide, off-road tires and front suspension for trail riding.
While its design is simple leaning toward minimalist, this beefy scooter is simply cool-looking and a great cruiser. It is extremely comfortable and easy to ride for both experienced and inexperienced riders. Zoomers equipped its scooter with a 60V/20Ah battery with a capacity of 1200Wh, claiming this black beast can go for up to 30 miles (48 km) on a single charge. However, once the battery is drained, you’ll need around 10 hours for it to fully recharge.
The scooter packs a 2000W rear hub motor, and, according to Zoomers, it can hit a top speed of 30 mph (48 kph), being able to climb hills up to a 35-degree grade.
You can buy various accessories for the Zoomer, such as custom fenders, a golf bag rack, and even a front basket, although it would be a pity to soften its rugged looks with any of those.
Zoomers sells its eye-catching cruiser for $1,800. Check out a review of it in the video below.