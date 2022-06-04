Heavy Truck Simulator Lets You Drive, Repair and Customize Gigantic Quarry Vehicles

Lots of truck simulators have been announced since the beginning of the year, which begs the question of which ones are really worth playing. The most recent one, Heavy Truck Simulator, promises an authentic simulation experience further enhanced with additional features like the ability to repair and customize heavy-duty quarry machines and vehicles.
Unlike other titles in the same genre, Heavy Truck Simulator doesn’t focus on transportation of goods or construction materials, but rather on every aspect of a mining business. Developed by G11, the game lets players take control of their enterprise, from gathering the coal to making deliveries themselves.
More importantly, your day-to-day job will be to repair your vehicles and their equipment, which can also be modified depending what work needs to be done. Naturally, you’ll be given objectives that will offer you opportunities to expand your business even further when completed. The ultimate goal is to create a network of mines, quarries and stone-pits that will give you the resources needed to build your own mining empire.
Judging by how developers are describing the game, Heavy Truck Simulator seems to feature mainly two types of activities: mining and transportation. In between these activities, unexpected events can happen such as rocks falling in the quarry, muddy off-road tracks, rainy swamplands, and others.
Heavy Truck Simulator will feature extreme weather conditions and hazardous environments to overcome, detailed repair and customization systems for every vehicle, and some of the biggest heavy-duty trucks and quarry machines we’ve seen in a game. However, we have yet to learn how many vehicles will be available at launch, but it’s unlikely that these will be licensed machines.
Promising a single-player campaign with challenging missions, realistic driving physics with 3D graphics, and full controller support, Heavy Truck Simulator might scratch that itch if you’re looking for a SnowRunner clone with a twist. Unfortunately, no release date has been announced yet, but those interested can wishlist Heavy Truck Simulator on Steam right now.
