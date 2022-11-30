Gogoro Brings Battery Swapping to the Philippines, Aims to Transform Last-Mile Deliveries

autoevolution
Smart scooters are taking over the world and Gogoro is helping the micromobility movement grow with its continuously-expanding battery swapping network. The latest country on the globe to join the list is the Philippines.
As announced recently by the Taiwanese company, Gogoro has teamed up with Globe’s 917Ventures and Ayala Corporation to introduce an eco-friendly alternative to traditional, fossil fuel-powered vehicles used in last-mile deliveries.

Initially, the three partners will launch a battery-swapping pilot in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, sometime in the first quarter of 2023. If proven successful, the sustainable business model will then be further implemented in other cities in the country. Gogoro will introduce into the country its so-called smart scooters, which are powered by its Swap & Go platform.

Gogoro’s network consists of battery-swapping stations that enable scooter riders to swap their used batteries for fully charged ones in as little as a few seconds, thus improving efficiency and convenience, and eliminating the need for parking spots. As explained by the company’s CEO, Horace Luke, the recently announced collaboration aims to unlock “incredible environmental and sustainability benefits and introduce new, smart mobility efficiencies for businesses by improving how they manage their fleets and deliveries.”

Gogoro’s huge network keeps growing in popularity, boasting approximately 11,000 battery-swapping GoStations and counting. The stations can be found at more than 2,260 locations. It all started in Taiwan, where over 25 percent of the country’s quick commerce deliveries and almost all the electric deliveries are now powered by Gogoro’s solutions.

The Gogoro network keeps on expanding, with China, India, and Singapore being just a few examples of Asian countries that have also adopted its battery-swapping technology. Gogoro is also bringing its charging stations to Europe, with Israel already being introduced to the Gogoro network. Tel Aviv was the first city on the list but others will follow in the future.

