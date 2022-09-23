The Nano Bandit9 e-Scooter Is Perhaps the Most Elegant, Fancy Take on Urban Mobility

Bandit9 is a Vietnam-based shop that makes the most eye-catching automotive creations, both motorcycles and cars, and the occasional interior design product. They have an eye for artsy, visually impressive design, which translates into outstanding one-offs that not only seem made for a museum display but are actually just that.
You could call Bandit9 creations pieces of functional automotive art, and there’d be at least a handful of collectors and many supporters in total agreement with you. The same goes for the Nano Bandit9, which is best described as a surprising blend of striking looks, utmost functionality, and consideration for the environment.
Leave your misconceptions about sitting scooters at the door for this one. Most scooters of this kind favored in big cities are standard at best and crappy as a rule. They’ve been used and abused, their main goal is minimal functionality, and they’re probably best considered consumable. The Nano is not like that: it’s an electric scooter that looks good (and different), delivers decent performance, and aims for zero emissions during its lifetime by means of the electric drivetrain.
The first thing that sets the Nano apart from the rest is the retro-futuristic design, where most of the front end is covered, and the rear has an elongated and very elegant shape. Then, it’s the premium materials used: most scooter makers will use plastic for their products, most likely anticipating their consumable status. Bandit9 chooses to make the Nano out of a single piece of Rolex steel (904L), polished to sterling silver. The uni-body will probably be a pain to maintain in the long run, but boy, does it look good.
“Luxury is in the details,” says the company. “Every inch of the Nano was obsessively designed. With every curve sculpted and every edge refined, the Nano belongs comfortably in a modern art exhibition as it does in the streets of Paris during Fashion Week.” The Nano would look just as great with the likes of James Bond or Ethan Hunt on top if only they weren’t fictional.
The Nano doesn’t just look good; it also performs as it should as a viable alternative for urban mobility. Bandit9 offers two models, the Nano and the Nano+, but they’re basically the same with the exception of the speed limit: the former caps the top speed at 45 kph (28 mph), while the latter is able to deliver a more thrilling 75 kph (47 mph). By U.S. standards, neither Bond nor Hunt would stand a chance even against another electric two-wheeler, but the Nano was made for European cities, too, hence the speed limitations.
kW of continuous power and peaks at 4 kW, fed by a 48V 4.2 kWh li-ion battery. Braking is combined, with lights and a sleek display offered as standard features. Charging the battery takes 4 hours and is possible at a charging station or indoors by removing it from its special compartment. The range is estimated at 60 miles (96.5 km) per charge, but as with every other electric two-wheeler, it’s dependent on riding style, terrain, and payload.
Both models of the Nano Bandit9 are now available for pre-order: $4,499 / €4,499 for the Nano and $4,990 / €4,990 for the Nano+. The former can be operated on a standard driving license, while the latter will require a motorcycle license, but with purchases of this kind, it’s always best to check local regulations on two-wheelers. If you’re considering a Nano, it would be wise to think of storage and parking, too, because a scooter this shiny is bound to attract a lot of attention – including of the unwanted kind.
