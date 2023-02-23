Graft EO.12 Motorcycle Delivers All-Electric Dirt Shredding Power via Carbon Fiber Wheels

Lately, we’ve seen a surge in the popularity of lightweight, off-road electric motorcycles. And it makes sense – these two-wheelers can keep up with larger ICE-counterpart due to their increased power-to-weight ratio. They’re also easier to run and maintain and much more silent, among other benefits. A new lightweight e-motorcycle making its way onto the market is the Graft EO.12 - let’s see what it has to offer.

15 photos Photo: Graft