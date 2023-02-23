autoevolution

Graft EO.12 Motorcycle Delivers All-Electric Dirt Shredding Power via Carbon Fiber Wheels

Lately, we’ve seen a surge in the popularity of lightweight, off-road electric motorcycles. And it makes sense – these two-wheelers can keep up with larger ICE-counterpart due to their increased power-to-weight ratio. They’re also easier to run and maintain and much more silent, among other benefits. A new lightweight e-motorcycle making its way onto the market is the Graft EO.12 - let’s see what it has to offer.
Graft is an EV manufacturer based in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Its entire range of products is handcrafted by a small team of riders and engineers. They currently have three available vehicles: a UTV, an ATV, and the one I’m talking about today, the EO.12 e-motorcycle.

After two years of development and extensive testing, Graft started the commercial production of its first high-performance, off-road electric motorcycle. The brand announced today that it has begun accepting orders for its electric two-wheeler.

Before I go into detail, I’d like to point out what helps the EO.12 stand out in a vast sea of e-motorcycles. According to Graft, it’s the first off-road motorbike across gasoline and electric markets to feature carbon fiber wheels, which are 25% lighter than the average motorbike wheel.

Regarding its looks, Graft opted for a minimalistic design that hints a bit toward the future. Its shape runs along simple yet aesthetically-pleasing lines. But what makes the EO.12 special is its very low weight – the bike tips the scales at 110 lbs. (50 kg), battery included. Its ultra-light construction enables excellent maneuverability, especially when off the beaten path. Its frame is CNC (Computerized Numerical Control) machined in-house from 6061-T6 aluminum billet with a brushed, anodized finish. Graft claims it’s the only manufacturer in the world producing motorcycles with CNC-machined frames, enhancing the strength and precision and avoiding any distortion that welded frames usually have.

Part of the fun of off-road motorcycling is immersing yourself in the natural elements. More bluntly said, shredding away in the dirt, going through shallow rivers, things most dirt-bike riders love. Luckily, the EO.12 is prepared to tackle harsh conditions – it’s rated IP67 water-resistant and comes with a permanently lubricated chain. So, no need to stress about constant maintenance; simply wash the dirt away, and the machine will be ready for the next ride.

The bike is fitted with a Graft Outrunner BLDC (brushless DC) motor that outputs a maximum of 25 kW (34 hp) of power and an immense 440 Nm (325 ft-lbs.) of torque, which will definitely come in handy when hitting the trails. It’s connected to an 80 V, 2.7 kWh lithium-ion battery with an average life cycle of 2000 charges.

Of course, how much range you’ll have depends on your riding style and terrain – Graft estimates about 3 hours of use. But you won’t have to wait too much until your next riding session. Charging will take only 1.5 hours via the included 15 A charger (220 V).

You don’t usually need a high top speed when going off-road, although it’s always nice to have. In this regard, the EO.12 performs well – it can achieve a top speed of 50 mph (70 kph).

There are also other components that help the EO.12 handle demanding environments. Graft 3D printed parts of the drivetrain in titanium to accommodate the bike’s massive power. Furthermore, it features a 3-way adjustable air shock absorber, a 3-way adjustable 42-mm inverted fork, and a hydraulic bump stop.

The bike rides on large 21-inch wheels but boasts a user-friendly seat height that has been homologated for the average American or European rider. Another notable detail is the 3-inch color touchscreen display, which we don’t know much about yet.

By blending impressive power with a manageable weight in the EO.12 and removing the need for gear changes, Graft is targeting both experienced off-road riders, as well as complete beginners. One exciting thing I’d like to mention is that the company has designed each product to be compatible with the same lithium-ion battery pack. Graft has committed to a 10-year pledge on the battery pack format.

That means you can not only swap batteries between the different models, but it can also fit in future vehicle generations. As battery packs can quickly become obsolete after the emergence of new models, this comes as an environmentally-friendly solution from Graft, which also incentivizes the customer to purchase another one of its vehicles.

Two versions are available for the e-motorcycle: Base Model and Factory Team. The latter provides enhanced power specifications and components, such as a full titanium bolt kit and Vibracore lightweight handlebars.

Depending on its setup and battery size, the EO.12 ranges between $8,500 and $12,500 (€7,980 and €11,734). After purchase, you’ll also benefit from complete market support and service part availability. You can discover more information about the powerful all-electric machine on Graft’s official website.

