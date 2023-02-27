Colibri M22 Is a Folding E-Motorcycle for the Urban Rider, Offers Over 120 Miles of Range

Folding electric bikes are becoming increasingly popular on the market, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering they offer an affordable, portable, and eco-friendly solution for urban travel. But while folding frame configurations have been widely used for regular and electric bicycle designs, we haven’t seen too many foldable models in the lightweight motorcycle segment.
It seems that is about to change, and today we’re looking at the latest product unveiled by Romanian outfit Colibri - a folding electric motorcycle capable of 60 mph (97 kph) and offering a 124-mile (200-km) range.
Dubbed Colibri M22, the folding moped was designed by Petre Georgescu, who also offered the world the lightest foldable bicycle, the Hummingbird Bike. Born out of the desire to revolutionize urban transportation, the M22 is an innovative solution that is not only foldable but also highly customizable, lightweight, and powerful. It also comes equipped with various accessories to meet different riding needs and promises to make urban commuting faster, easier, and cheaper.
“I move a lot, and the daily hours spent in traffic seem like a tragedy to me, especially since the distances traveled daily in big cities are increasing. For example, the average commute in London is 32 km [20 miles] a day, takes 85 minutes, and it costs €5,722 [$6,067] per year,” Petre Georgescu claims. “With Colibri, the cost of one commute could be as much as a cup of coffee per month.”
Featuring a modular battery design, the M22 electric motorcycle will allow riders to travel up to 124 miles (200 km) on a single full charge. There is room for three modular batteries contained beneath the cover, and you can choose how many to use, with the range increasing accordingly (each battery offers 40 miles of range). The 72V, 23 Ah batteries can be separated and charged independently.
The Colibri M22 weighs in at 66 pounds (30 kg) without batteries and is built around a chromoly steel cradle frame attached to a 45mm inverted fork and a rear mono-shock, which are both adjustable. It comes with a hooped subframe boasting a ribbed scrambler-style leather seat at the rear.
The heart of this lightweight electric motorcycle is a rear hub motor delivering 3kW (4hp) and a maximum of 137 ft-lbs (186 Nm) of torque. Three riding modes are available, namely Eco, Dynamic, and Off-Road, allowing for top speeds of 20 mph (32 kph), 28 mph (45 kph), and 60 mph (97 kph), respectively.
Hinges placed at the swing-arm pivot and where the subframe meets the chassis allow the motorcycle to collapse when not in use. Once folded down in its storage state, the Colibri M22 bike measures just 35.4 inches x 51.1 inches (90 cm x 130 cm). Keep in mind, though, that folding it up requires removing the batteries.
It rides on a pair of spoked wheels with aluminum rims and 17-inch road tires. Offering the perfect mash-up between moped and e-motorcycle, the M22 is perfect for navigating crowded city roads.
Finally, other noteworthy features it comes equipped with include single disc brakes front and rear, indicator lights, rearview mirrors, fenders, license plate carrier, a digital display, and a powerful horn.
The M22 is street-legal in both the U.S. and Europe and was launched through a crowdfunding campaign on the Colibri website. Interested customers can already preorder it for as little as $2,799. The company expects to start series production in May 2023, with deliveries expected to begin in August.
