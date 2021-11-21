“Tin Man” Is a Unique BMW R nineT Featuring Monocoque Vestments and Carbon Shoes

Back in 2014, BMW Motorrad unleashed the phenomenal R nineT with customization in mind, and it was an instant hit among bespoke motorcycle builders and regular customers alike. As a matter of fact, the issue with this bike is that you might end up feeling sorry for having it modified irreversibly, because it looks downright entrancing straight out of the box!
The R nineT’s styling is heavily inspired by the iconic R32 – Bavaria's very first production two-wheeler, which was released as of 1923. On the other hand, its performance is on par with some of the best modern street bikes money can buy, so the fact that people absolutely dig this thing should come as no surprise.
In terms of its technical specifications, the Beemer’s air- and oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer-twin colossus is good for up to 109 hp and 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of feral torque. By channeling this oomph to a claw-shifted six-speed transmission, the fuel-injected mill enables its possessor to achieve speeds in excess of 124 mph (200 kph). One thing’s for sure; BMW’s superstar isn’t just about the eye candy, but it is also one hell of a performer on the asphalt.
Several years have passed since Philipp Rabl and Paul Brauchart co-founded Vagabund Moto in the Austrian city of Graz, and they’ve never even come close to delivering an unexciting machine. The exploit we’re featuring today borrows design cues from the workshop’s seventh build (dubbed “The Whale”), though it’s a lot more refined in every possible way.
To kick things off, Naumann was made responsible for carrying out the opening act, which demanded the fabrication of a seamless monocoque structure that’ll have you drooling. Incorporating the tail section and curvy fuel tank cover into a single unit, the new outfit can be raised electronically by means of a remote. This function will reveal yet another piece of intricate hardware that merges a custom subframe with the actual gas chamber, thus forming a second monocoque-style garment.
R nineT flaunts a handsome fender with built-in turn signals, as well as Koso’s state-of-the-art Thunderbolt headlamp, which is flanked by a bespoke headlight housing.
When it came down to addressing the beast’s plumbing, the Austrian moto wizards crafted a ceramic-coated two-into-one exhaust system, featuring stainless-steel embellishments on the muffler. With the in-house custom work complete, it was time to have it all garnished with a thoughtful selection of aftermarket modules. In the footwear department, Vagabund deleted the stock shoes in favor of carbon fiber substitutes from Rotobox, sporting high-grade Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber.
Moving on to the cockpit, you’ll spot a CNC-machined Messner Moto top clamp, accompanied by a tidy pair of clip-on handlebars. At six o’clock, the bolt-on pizzazz in concluded by a discrete license plate holder and fresh foot pegs from Rizoma’s catalog. For the finishing touches, a local paint expert was tasked with applying an understated silver finish to the outer bodywork, and it’s complemented by black-anodized fork tubes and several powder-coated surfaces. Upon the project’s completion, the entity was subsequently nicknamed “Tin Man.”
