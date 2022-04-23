Very Real Porsche 911 Safari Build Is the Best Thing That Could Happen to a 996

The 996 generation of Porsche's legendary 911 model has had (and continues to) its fair share of critiques. Think of it as one more confirmation the German manufacturer received that the best way to go about making a new 911 is to change as little as possible about its appearance.
To be fair, the period around the late '90s and early '00s, which is when the 996 came out, was a pretty forgettable era when it comes to exterior design trends as a lot of carmakers seemed to be trying just a little too hard. It was perhaps down to the turn of the millennium - back in the '80s, everyone expected to have flying cars by the year 2000, so they were probably trying to make up for that.
However, as they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure (though I doubt anyone would call a Porsche 911 996 "trash" no matter how ugly they think that front end is), and Johan De Bruyn certainly seems to like this largely unloved Neunelfer. Either that, or he didn't want to risk a newer, more valuable 911 for this project.
Well, I don't know about you but having seen the product of his work, this is definitely the most excited I've ever been about a 996 since the time I first unlocked it in the Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed video game. It is by far the best fate a 996 can have, and the great thing is that Johan's project is perfectly repeatable, so more 996 owners can now join in on the fun.
With all the molds for various body parts, all the industry contacts established, and the experience from completing this car, Johan can easily replicate the transformation - in fact, he says three cars are already in the pipeline, and I would expect more to come. The only downside, as far as everyone living in the north hemisphere is concerned, is that Johan is located in South Africa, which makes requesting his services a little too expensive after you factor in shipping on top of everything else.
Watching the Porsche 911 safari build in action, though, makes everything seem worth it. Not only is the car a definite eye-catcher - particularly in this Porsche Olive Green color they chose to go with the tan interior - but it also appears to drive really well. Thanks to the Reiger shocks used to upgrade the 911 Carrera 4S' suspension and the BFGoodrich Trail Terrain tires, the Porsche can glide over bumps with ease while maintaining perfect grip.
The list of modifications includes a full underbody skid plate (the 911 is slightly lifted, but it still doesn't have an impressive ground clearance, so some protection might come in handy), a set of rally lights (two spots and two wide angle), custom-made steel bumpers, a Thule roof rack, as well as a set OZ wheels, among other things.
They don't mention anything about how much this conversion costs, and it's probably for the better because it can't be cheap. However, as long as there's no clear figure, nothing keeps me from imagining I too could get one. If only I liked the 996, I probably wouldn't even stop at one, but since it's my least favorite 911, I'll pass. Phew, this is the closest I've ever come to going bankrupt.
