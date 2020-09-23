1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport Shows Up for Sale

This Mazda Motorcycle Rendering Mocks Us With What We Can’t Have - The RX 9?

The 924 was designed as a replacement for the 914, the entry-level model in the German automaker’s lineup. Porsche, however, did improve the breed over the years to please performance-oriented enthusiasts. 16 photos



How does the Clubsport differ from the Carrera GTS, you ask? First of all, the weight has been lowered yet again to 1,060 kilograms or 2,337 pounds, which is approximately the weight of the Mazda MX-5 with the 2.0-liter engine in the United States. Secondly, the boost pressure has been increased too.



Clubsport versions crank out up to 280 horsepower (284 PS) from 2.0 liters of displacement, which is really impressive for a car from the 1980s when turbocharging technology was in its infancy. Chassis number 030 here was registered in Germany by the first owner, and one year later, the Porker was exported to America to a certain David Hill living in Connecticut.



“At that time, the speedometer showed about 10,000 kilometers (6,124 miles)” according to the selling vendor. Come 1988, the roll-caged land missile was exported to the United Kingdom after which the Clubsport found its way back to Germany. The CS spent a few years in a collection, but as you can tell from the headline, now it’s ready to meet its next owner for 279,990 euros.



A lowered and stiffened suspension promises to thrill in the twisties, six-point belts are also featured, and as expected, a fire extinguisher and a kill switch are present as well. The fixed headlights with plexiglass covers are complemented by Lexan sliding windows, the braking system comes from the 911 Turbo of that era, and the bucket seats originate from the 935. All told, there’s no denying the GTS CS is more than the sum of its parts.



