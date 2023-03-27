Hairdressers, Rejoice: Porsche Boxster EV Spied Looking Like a Mini-Taycan Roadster

Yep, we know it’s the Audi TT that is pretty much considered a hairdresser's car, but its direct rival from Porsche, the Boxster (and the Cayman) is not that far behind either. However, the 718 duo won't challenge its likes for much longer, as they’re bound to join the battery-electric party.
Those who are up to date with everything going on in the car world know that prototypes have been spotted testing in different environments since last year. A Porsche motorcade, comprising several prototypes of the 718 Boxster EV (name unconfirmed) among others, was recently spotted enduring the cold in Europe’s frozen north.
At first glance, the testers do not seem to have that much camouflage on. However, instead of the trippy stickers, the Zuffenhausen marque chose a black look, which makes spotting the changes a bit harder, especially with the occasional cladding still on. From certain angles, it sends Mission R vibes, and it has different front and rear lighting units, perhaps joined by a full width LED strip out back, above the charging port located in the middle of the bumper. Don’t mind the exhaust tip, because it’s there to further trick bystanders into thinking that this is an ICE-powered 718 Boxster.
As Porsche has gotten us used to when it comes to the zero-emission Boxster EV, mismatched wheels are still on deck. Wondering why they chose to give it a rag top instead of a folding metal roof? For two reasons: first, it helps keep the weight in check, and second, it automatically lowers the center of gravity. This means that it should behave rather nicely on twisty roads Another nice touch is the frunk, which seems to still be able to eat a couple of small bags, enough for a weekend getaway in two, as long as it’s not a long drive, as range anxiety might kick in.
Details surrounding the powertrain, battery, autonomy, and straight-line sprint are being kept close to Porsche’s chest for now. Nevertheless, it has been reported that the lesser variants of the roadster will use a single-motor setup, whereas dual-motors, with each driving one axle for an electric all-wheel drive system, are understood to be reserved for the upper specs of the car. We’d also like to highlight the fact that you shouldn’t expect crazy performance from this model, and the all-quiet Cayman too for that matter, because they won’t step on the toes of the 911, nor the Taycan, up to a point obviously.
Besides the Taycan, and the upcoming electron-sipping 718 Boxter EV and 718 Cayman EV, expected to debut towards the end of this year, Porsche’s electric vehicle lineup will also grow to include the Macan, and the 911 eventually, though you’ll have to wait a few more years for the latter.
