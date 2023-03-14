Lamborghini Dips the LB744 in Carbon Fiber, Sprinkles It With Electricity

Having detailed the powertrain of the Aventador’s successor, codenamed the LB744, last week, Lamborghini has now put the hypothetical spotlight on it again, this time with emphasis on the construction, which boasts better everything compared to the previous V12-powered supercar.
Said to have been inspired by the world of aeronautics, the ‘monofuselage’ is a monocoque made entirely of carbon fiber. It features a forged-composite front structure, made of short carbon fibers soaked in resin, a first for a blue-blooded exotic, the Italian company says. The front carbon structure absorbs energy better than a traditional metal structure and helps keep the weight in check.
Overall, the monocoque of the LB744 is 10% lighter than the chassis of the Aventador. The front frame is 20% lighter, and the torsional stiffness has been improved by 25%. This guarantees “best-in-class dynamic capabilities,” Lambo says, so it should be a true apex-feeding machine. CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) was also used in its construction, for the rocker ring that connects the A pillars, front firewall, and tub.
The rear end of the chassis was made of high-strength aluminum alloys. It has two hollow castings in the rear dome area that integrate the powertrain suspension and the rear suspension of the car into a single component. This guarantees further weight savings, as well as increased rigidity, and fewer welding lines. Overall, the LB744 “represents a new ‘year zero’ in relation to the use of carbon fiber in car production,” according to the auto marque based in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.
Power will be supplied by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, assisted by three electric motors. The combined output is rated at 1,001 hp (1,015 ps/747 kW), with 813 hp (825 ps/607 kW) coming from the internal combustion unit alone, whose redline stands at 9,500 rpm. Two motors were mounted at the front, each one driving one wheel, and the third one was positioned above the eight-speed DCT. These are juiced up by the battery pack located inside the transmission tunnel. The LB744 can be driven on electricity alone, and it becomes a front-wheel drive car when reversing, though the third motor will automatically kick in to drive the rear wheels if more grip is needed.
The official unveiling date is yet unknown, though, in the latest press release that talks about the construction, Lamborghini says that it is a few weeks away from launching. Details surrounding its performance will be announced then, in all likelihood, and that’s also probably when they will reveal its name. In the meantime, you can check out the latest images released by the Raging Bull in the gallery above and let us know if you’re hyped about the upcoming supercar by dropping a line below.
