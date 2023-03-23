What’s Better in Silver/Gray - a Widebody Urus on 23s or the Classy Murcielago?

Lamborghini has put itself in the crosshairs of fans and specialists alike with its latest string of teasers for the LB744 – that would be the code name for the fabled Aventador successor.
The month of March 2023 will go down in history as that time when the Sant’ Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian automobile manufacturer not only teased the next V12 supercar – starting with the chassis, the confirmation for more than 1,000 ponies, the electrification ethos, the carbon fiber attire, and ending with the many driving modes (including a new one, ‘city’ for zero emissions driving with just 177 ponies on tap!). But also, as the month when it revealed the successor to the long lineage composed of Aventador, Murcielago, Diablo, Countach, and Miura heroes!
That’s quite an honorable bunch, so it is only logical that expectations are higher than the Burj Khalifa’s height. And that is not all since Lambo will electrify just about everything it can get its hands on – including the planned Huracan as well as the Urus ultra-luxury super-SUV. But why are we talking both about Lambo’s supercars as well as its lonesome CUV? Well, the answer is simple – we have a conundrum, and we need help deciding which one is best: a fresh Urus widebody or a classy Murci?
The good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik have yet another custom ride to showcase, this time from Infamous Motor Group, and it is all their fault for getting us into a pensive mood. Initially, they teased only the big-lipped concave 23-inch R120 three-piece aftermarket wheels dressed in full gloss brushed attire and fitted to the brawny Lambo Urus. The latter is a “hips don’t lie” affair thanks to the full build project that includes perks such as the 1016Industries widebody vision program, the full Satin Silver wrap with black bits and pieces plus red accents, as well as a complete ceramic paint coating protection.
It does look like it has some extra beef, although the aftermarket outlet – which is based in Huntington Beach, California – mentioned nothing about a tuning program to lift the oomph of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the standard OEM figure of 641 ponies. Anyway, it was not long before we started inquiring what else was new from Infamous, and that is how we quickly stumbled upon a matching gray-and-black Lamborghini Murcielago that came into the ‘office’ straight from the dealer for paint protection and some nice ceramic coating.
And that is exactly when our minds went into overdrive trying to decide which one is cooler. So, do we take home (in our dreams) the silver widebody Lambo Urus because it’s fresh and trendy, or do we stay classy and vintage with the Murci?!
