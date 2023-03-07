VW Arteon R Shooting Brake Resting on Aerodisc 20s Is Something More Than Rare

Usually, when dealing with aftermarket outlets, even the most renowned ones, it is the OEM vehicle coming to their location to get its fix on customization and personalization, not the other way around.
Even famous outlets like RDB LA, Platinum Group (if you love the West Coast), or Wheels Boutique (if you have a soft spot for the East Coast, in turn) deal with their projects like that. However, there is one logical exception – the aftermarket companies that deal with various smaller parts, like the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik.
Located in Anaheim, California, the brand traditionally deals with all sorts of West Coast shops in the United States. But, sometimes, it pays off to go against the flux with something that is so out of the ordinary it not only stands out in any crowd, but actually jumps on top of it. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a recent example to go along for the bespoke ride.
As such, in between crazy wide and bonkers green Lambos, a traditional crimson Ferrari SF90, and the usual lot of McLaren, Aston, Rolls, and GMC Hummer EVs, now there is also a quirky VW Arteon dwelling all aired out on 20-inch AL13s. But wait, what is such a thing as an Arteon, one might ask?
Well, it is normal for North American fans of AL13 to be surprised by the apparition as the model is not part of the U.S. market catalog that includes sedans, compacts, SUVs, and electric vehicles – but absolutely no station wagon. In other parts of the world, though, a Volkswagen Arteon is a mid-size five-door liftback sedan or estate (named Arteon Shooting Brake) that acts as the sportier, ritzier counterpart of the iconic VW Passat.
It has been around since 2017 using a variety of meager powertrains, including the PHEV variety, and even the Arteon R flagship must contend with the availability of a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four gasoline mill that is still feisty enough to produce 316 horsepower. If it sounds familiar, then you are not falling victim to a déjà vu because this is the same direct-injection TSI used under the hood of the much smaller and lighter Volkswagen Golf R Mk8! Now, one can easily imagine the VW Arteon R, especially the Shooting Brake version, is not that quick around the corner and does not look like something coming out the Fast & Furious franchise, right?
Well, it seems that no one sent the memo to Show Off, a Taipei, Taiwan-based automotive customization shop that also decided the AL13s are not just for the United States, but also for international endeavors. As such, their chameleonic VW Arteon R Shooting Brake (is that a wrap or a nifty paintjob?) looks ready for any brawl when bagged on 20-inch R80-109R Aerodiscs dressed up in Satin Bronze and finished with Gloss Black lips plus a Satin Black disc rocking a red color-fill. Oh, and has anyone noticed the cutesy companions on the driver’s passenger side?
