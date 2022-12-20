Who would have thought that one of the last traditional full-size four-door sedans left on the market would be a Volkswagen? Having made its name on building fun-to-drive econoboxes, Volkswagen now has the 2022 Arteon, which is the opposite by boasting comfort, styling and upscale amenities of a large luxury sedan. It offers a roomy package that rivals most two-row SUVs on interior space and flexibility thanks to its liftback body style.

86 photos