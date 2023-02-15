Choose Your (Satin) Matte Gray Custom Poison: S 580 or Cullinan Black Badge?

While the world seems to be a massive supervolcano just waiting for an apocalyptic eruption, as far as most of us regular folks are concerned, the one percenter is making sure they are right there to take advantage of the lava flow.
And there is no need to take our word for granted – just look at our recent reports with record-breaking sales headlines for most ultra-luxury brands out there, from Bentley to Lambo, and from Rolls-Royce to Ferrari. And, since there are no such things as troubled times for the uber-rich, at least we can all enjoy some of their coolest ideas when asking the imaginative realm of the aftermarket kingdom to satisfy their craving of standing out in any posh crowd.
For example, we recently stumbled across a couple of ritzy aftermarket wheel producers that were keen to highlight on social media the most recent custom creations from their personalization partners. First, let us look at what the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik have to showcase, which is a Mercedes-Benz S 580 prepared by San Diego, California-based TAG Motorsports.
The classy limousine is dressed in factory Matte Gray with a satin finish and TAG decided it should also roll around featuring their signature TAG Blackout Package (with a little help from Oure Design) and lowered on Ghost Motorsports lowering links to better mix with the 22-inch duo-block C00-R concave Aerodiscs. For contrasting purposes, the ‘steelies’ were clad in a glossy black finish, of course.
On the other hand, the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury Wheels have a ubiquitous Rolls-Royce Cullinan presentation. Probably taking advantage of some of the last moments of respite before the aftermarket world storms in with widebody and lowered Lambo Urus Performante and S super-SUVs (not to mention that soon there will be a 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue foe to battle, as well), here is a Rolls-Royce ultra-luxury crossover strolling around town in a ‘Commissioned Collection’ factory Matte Gray Black Badge.
Of course, the personalization traits do not end there because the Platinum Motorsport Group – the author of this transformation – was also keen to match all lower body trim with the body color, fit it with partial blacked-out trim, and a “bespoke hand-painted coachline to match (the) interior.” Other highlights that may be worthy of our envy or attention (depending on your POV, of course) are the full PPF, red-accented emblems, and the fact that it was lowered on humongous 26-inch wheels.
Those would be AG’s monoblock forged AGL45s, naturally. By the way, just in case you need a lighter shade of gray in your ultra-luxury supercar life, ANRKY Wheels – along with Wheels Boutique – can also take our minds off sedans and hulking SUVs with a Ferrari SF90 Stradale “properly fitted with 21/22” X|Series S3-X1’s!”
