Color-Matched Ram TRX Looks 'Bland' on 22s but Hides a Nasty 1,000+ HP Secret

What makes a pickup truck properly stand out in a crowd? Is it reliability? No, not at all. Is it the payload and towing capacity? Nope, that is not it, either.
Instead, these days, it is all about the lifestyle, to be honest. And it does not matter in which direction they take them – better comfort for leisure activities, tech-savvy towing of expensive toys, the EV revolution, or ultimate dune-bashing and rock-crawling capabilities. All that matters is that your pickup truck is unique and quite different from your neighbor’s.
Even in OEM form, it would not be too hard to achieve the desiderate with help from a couple of models that respond to the ‘ultimate’ calling in their class without effort. As far as ICE monsters are concerned, that is an easy pick – the 702-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi Hellcat V8-equipped Ram 1500 TRX. On the EV front, meanwhile, some people would select the Rivian R1T new kid on the block, others would go with the popular Ford F-150 Lightning, and a few might even go at the top of the elephant pack with the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1.
But here is the thing – even those have started to become pretty ‘mundane,’ these days. So, maybe one needs a little help from the aftermarket realm to spice up their ride. No worries, both the good folks over at AL13 Wheels Design + Technik and Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels have a couple of outrageous pickup trucks to showcase, and they are arguably even whiter (and bronze) than Lady Winter’s snow.
Speaking of the latter, the GMC Hummer EV prepared by Santa Clara, California-based SVG (Silicon Valley Garage) decided that “the proper way to break in a new set of wheels” would be to head out somewhere where no 24-inch aftermarket wheels have gone before. But we are not going to talk about it or its bronzed 24s at large because maybe it merits its own, signature feature.
Meanwhile, a much lighter Ram 1500 TRX does not seem ready to venture into the unknown and instead stopped by ANRKY’s social media reel on the way out from what is self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” aka Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique.
As such, “when the stock TRX is not enough,” one can leave it up to the East Coast aftermarket specialist to start color-matching the body parts, level it steady, and then add a compound boost along with golden 22-inch AN36S wheels. Just for good measure, now the off-road monster has well over 1,000 horsepower on E85 and the light bronze wheels hide a nice set of Wilwood disc brakes to bring the behemoth to a safe halt as fast as possible.
