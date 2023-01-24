Rolls-Royce Cullinan Thinks Widebody and Orange Are Perfect With Matching 24s

The moment has not yet come to focus on the latest arrivals in the stratosphere of ultra-luxury super-SUVs. As such, we still have a little bit of time with Rolls-Royce and its posh Cullinan creations.
Everyone wants a Rolls-Royce, these days. That is my conclusion based on just two disparate factors – Kim Kardashian has so many cars that she rarely drives her Ghost saloon. But she still makes a point out of getting the time to do it, even if seldom. And since there are no such things as hard times for the uber-rich, of course, Rolls is on a, well, roll.
So much so that the British exotic automobile manufacturer not only has announced yet another year of record sales for 2022 but also that its average transaction price is now around €500k – which is more than $543k at the current exchange rate. And do think much about this figure, as it comes before clients try to stand out in their posh crowds with help from the aftermarket realm.
Speaking of the latter, here are the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, who have yet another custom SUV to highlight, a thoroughly dark yet not-so-overly menacing Cullinan. It is a Novitec (probably Overdose) widebody treatment that most likely thinks that ‘Orange is the New Black,’ and acts accordingly. Alas, do not mistake it for a murdered-out ride, even if the aftermarket wheels are color-matched in every little detail.
Instead, as far as we can tell from the abundance of chrome pieces, this is not even a Cullinan Black Badge, so I am sorry to say that its V12 powerplant ‘only’ has 563 hp instead of 591 ponies like the feistier variant. Anyway, that is of lesser importance, just like the fact that AL13 may or may not have presented this custom ride finished by Huntington Beach, California-based specialist BenzWorks on prior occasions. What matters most, in this novel studio occurrence (something that we rarely see with these bespoke rides), is the attention to detail.
For example, we can easily see that this ultra-luxury super-SUV rides widebody and is clad in glossy black attire with only a sprinkle of orange on the coachline to properly contrast the dark demeanor along with the chromed bits and pieces. That is because the interior, in turn, is mostly dressed up in colorful attire and only plays with subtle chrome or black leather details.
Plus, there is also one last stunning fine point that is so minute, I almost thought that AL13 was joking when they said the big-lipped Aerodisc-style wheels had a touch of orange color fill. Well, as it turns out, after a closer inspection of the humongous 24-inch ‘steelies’ that are three-piece C00-109Rs finished in Full Gloss Black, the wheels do have some tiny bits of orange on them, as well!
