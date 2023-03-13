All-Black Ferrari 812 Gets Unleashed Like an Aftermarket Terror on Monoblock 20s

Sure, the Prancing Horse company is not only almost ready to unleash the Purosangue terror upon other ultra-luxury super-SUV peers, but it is also diligently taking care of the sports car assets.
The first reviews of the V12-powered coach-door Ferrari Purosangue have started pouring in, and most opinions seem to agree that it is an incredible crossover SUV, but a less-than-perfect Prancing Horse sports car. Alas, we can all rest assured that despite its humongous price tag (almost twice the Urus’ MSRP), there will be no shortage of customer orders for this true family daily driver!
Still, that does not mean Ferrari is neglecting the sports car roster, as not long ago we saw the brand’s upcoming all-new V12 flagship GT posing with its hood wide open and sounding incredible for a long-distance cruiser. And, also, that does not mean the 812 successor is coming soon enough to make all Superfast, GTS, or Competizione rides obsolete. Quite on the contrary, if you ask folks who can fiddle with the aftermarket realm.
Such is the case with the entrepreneur dubbed Sithlord Chamba on social media, who is a “professional sports bettor and consultant, real investor,” plus a passionate watch collector and car enthusiast. His garage stuff includes perks such as Brabus G-Wagens, Aventadors, and even TRXs, all with a side dish of aftermarket knowledge, apparently. But he is also no stranger to Ferrari 812 Superfast mixes, especially if they are flavored with DNA from quite a bunch of renowned modification outlets.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as both the good folks over at RDB LA and AL13 Wheels have decided to showcase an example. The all-black Ferrari 812 Superfast is presumably feistier than the stock model equipped with the 6.5-liter F140 V12 mill and up to 819 hp on tap, depending on the version. There are not many indicators regarding this 812 being a ‘normal’ model or a Competizione, as the Ferrari has been transformed into Darth Vader’s ‘murdered-out’ V12 sports car.
The transformations took place at the Hollywood venue of RDB LA with a little help from a trio of other cool aftermarket names. As such, the exhaust work and tune belong to Gintani, the cool body kit comes from 1016Industries, and the matching wheels are the pride and joy of AL13 Wheels Design + Technik. The latter, by the way, are of the 20-inch R80 monoblock variety, all poshly dressed in a Gloss Black finish and retrofitted with an adapted Ferrari cap to keep up with the appearances. So, what do you think, does it get our vote of customization, personalization, and tuning confidence, or was it just a tad spilled overboard into the ocean of aftermarket controversy?
