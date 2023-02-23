Ferrari’s New V12 Flagship GT Poses With the Hood Wide Open, Sounds Incredible

The F12berlinetta replaced the 599 series in 2012. It ran through 2017, when Ferrari started production of the 812 Superfast. Its name isn’t just for show because the 6.5-liter V12 hiding under the hood produces 800 metric horsepower (make that 789 mechanical horsepower).
Codenamed F140, the naturally-aspirated V12 rolled out in 2002 with a displacement of 6.0 liters in the supercar that bears Enzo’s first name. In terms of road-going applications, the most extreme F140s in production today are the 6.5-liter units in the 812 Competizione and Daytona SP3. Both pack in excess of 800 ponies, and both exceed 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) on full song.
Expected to arrive in dealer showrooms in 2024, the next-generation V12 flagship gran turismo from the Prancing Horse of Maranello is certain to exceed 800 horsepower and 500 pound-feet. Recently spied by carparazzo Varryx, this prototype is anything but a Roma. It’s the successor of the 812 series, and for the first time ever, it’s been spotted with the hood open.
It produces absolutely superb exhaust and induction sounds, although that’s only natural for V-type royalty. Look closer at the stills in the photo gallery, and you may also notice that it’s an idea longer than the V8-powered Roma due to additional cylinders hiding underhood.
We’re guesstimating that Ferrari sticks to a dual-clutch transmission rather than reverting to a gated manual. Developing and calibrating two gearboxes for the same model is a resource-consuming endeavor, and looking at the bigger picture, Ferrari stopped caring about manuals a long time ago. It’s all numbers the Prancing Horse is interested in. Zero to 60, top speed, and all that jazz.
Speaking of numbers, the Italian automaker broke its sales record again in 2022. It delivered 13,221 vehicles worldwide as opposed to the 9,233 reported by Automobili Lamborghini. But alas, Ferrari failed to mention how many units of the 812 were delivered.
Similar to the Purosangue sport utility vehicle, the what’s-its-name heir apparent of the 812 is likely influenced by the design language introduced by the Roma. The V8-engined grand tourer emphasizes modern minimalism according to design boss Flavio Manzoni, the man in charge of Ferrari Centro Stile since 2010.
The long hood and compact-ish glasshouse hark back to 1960s grand tourers, although there’s not a glimpse of nostalgia embedded in the design. The shark-like front end is yours truly's favorite part of the dazzling Roma.
One can imagine how the all-new flagship will look given that the prototype’s hardpoints and wheelbase will carry over. One can further imagine a ludicrous price tag, especially now that large displacement engines of the free-breathing variety are very close to going extinct.
Ferrari already banked on the imminent extinction of the naturally-aspirated V12 with the Purosangue. The Prancing Horse’s first utility vehicle retails at $398,350 including the $5,000 destination charge, making it nearly twice as expensive as the 2023 Lamborghini Urus S.
